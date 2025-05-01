KANSAS

Where Jalon Daniels Ranks Among Projected Big 12 Starting Quarterbacks in 2025

Kansas should be in for a huge season as long as star Jalon Daniels does what he’s expected to do. Where does he rank among the other Big 12 starting quarterbacks?

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
2025 Big 12 Quarterback Rankings

Now that spring football is over and we start the long summer process before fall camp in August, the starting quarterback situations among the 14 Big 12 teams is set - for the most part.

There are still a few battles to be had for the starting job, but we can take a good guess now as to how those will shake out.

Where does Kansas star Jalon Daniels fit in among the rest of the conference starters?

As long has he can stay healthy, and if he gets a little more help after a down season, he’s got the experience and upside to be one of the league’s top stars.

We’ll do this again just before the season, but for now, here’s our post-spring ranking of the Big 12 quarterbacks and where Daniels belongs.

16 Tayven Jackson, UCF Knights

61.5%, 1,300 yards, 6TD, 6 INT, 62 rushing yards, 5 TD, 3 seasons.

This one's going to be a fight. Jackson wasn't all that amazing when he had his chances at Indiana, and he still has to hold off former Florida Atlantic starter Cam Fancher to run Scott Frost's offense.

15 Hauss Hejny, Oklahoma State Cowboys

65 rushing yards for TCU, 1 season

It's Oklahoma State, so the job is open until it's not - there are a few other options in the mix. But the former TCU Horned Frog was brought in to be a dangerous all-around playmaker who adds more mobility to the Cowboy attack.

14 Nicco Marchiol, West Virginia Mountaineers

58.2%, 742 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT, 285 rushing yards, 3 TD, 3 seasons

In his fourth year with the program, he has yet to take the job and make it his. However, he fits the Rich Rodriguez offense and he appears to be the one ready to have fun in the high-powered attack ... for now.

13 Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears

60.7%, 3,958 yards, 30 TD, 13 INT, 299 rushing yards, 5 TD

The big former Mississippi State recruit settled in last year with Baylor. He's big, can run, and put up a great year with 28 touchdown passes and over 3,000 yards. Auburn's Walker White might give Robertson a fight, but the gig should be relatively settled.

12 Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati Bearcats

61.2%, 4,408 yards, 33 TD, 13 INT, 715 rushing yards, 13 TD, 2 seasons

The former Indiana Hoosier took to the Cincinnati gig right away. He'll have to battle to keep the gig in fall camp, but he showed over the first half last season the upside and all-around tools to be a terrific playmaker.

11 Conner Weigman, Houston Cougars

60%, 2,694 yards, 19 TD, 7 INT, 261 rushing yards, 2 TD

Can he finally make a team his? The former Texas A&M Aggie has NFL tools and upside, but he wasn't able to put it all together in his time in College Station. He's getting the chance to crank up the passing game in Houston.

10 Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders

61.7%, 6,209 yards, 49 TD, 22 INT, 75 rushing yards

Morton is an interesting case. He's a good veteran who can run an offense, but he might be a whole lot better than just fine this season. Texas Tech has gone massive in the portal for top talent, especially for the offensive line. He'll have a ton of time to work.

9 Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats

65.2%, 5,955 yards, 44 TD, 18 INT, 1 rushing TD, just over 2 seasons

It wasn't his fault Arizona was a massive disappointment last year, but it was a rough run after the coaching change. Now he's without Tetairoa McMillan and Tacario Davis to throw to, but he's a good veteran who should bounce back with a much, much stronger year.

8 Jake Retzlaff, BYU Cougars

56%, 3,595 yards, 23 TD, 15 INT, 533 rushing yards, 9 TD, 2 seasons

While not nearly as talented as a slew of the top Big 12 quarterbacks, he's a playmaker who time and again showed his toughness in clutch spots. There are too many mistakes, but he'll make up for it with plenty of big plays - his receiving corps is loaded this year.

7 Rocco Becht, Iowa State Cyclones

60.7%, 6,690 yards, 48 TD, 18 INT, 383 rushing yards, 11 TDs, just over 2 seasons

Sort of glossed over because of all the quarterbacking star power in the Big 12, Becht has put together back-to-back seasons of over 3,000 yards. He had NFL talent at receiver to work with, but was still the main man of the attack.

6 Avery Johnson, Kansas State Wildcats

58%, 3,191 yards, 30 TD, 10 INT, 901 rushing yards, 14 TD, 2 seasons

A rising superstar who's becoming the franchise guy Kansas State is working around, he took his game up several notches last season. If he can be a bit more consistent and cut down on the picks, he could be a national superstar.

5 Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs

64.8%, 6,157 yards, 42 TD, 20 INT, 6 rush TD, 2 seasons

He's not a runner, but last year he showed he could throw the heck out the ball in a terrific breakthrough season. The numbers will be great in a loaded attack.

4 Kaidon Salter, Colorado Buffaloes

58.7%, 5,889 yards, 56 TD, 17 INT, 2,006 rushing yards, 21 TD, 4 seasons

No pressure, just follow Shedeur Sanders and be amazing without Travis Hunter to throw to. The former Liberty star isn't Sanders throwing the ball - although he did crank up 32 touchdown passes in 2023 - but he's far, far more dangerous on the move.

3 Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

61.3%, 6,751 yards, 45 TD, 24 INT, 1.041 rushing yards, 19 TD, 5 years

There were changes at offensive coordinator last season, the team didn't have a true home game, he played like he had all the pressure on his shoulders - and now he should go back to being among the most electric superstars in college football.

With Jim Zebrowski taking over the offensive coordinator duties, look out. If Daniels can stay healthy - a problem throughout his career before last season - he'll take the Kansas attack to another level.

2 Devon Dampier, Utah Utes

58.6%, 3,293 yards, 18 TD, 12 INT, 1,494 rushing yards, 23 TD, 2 seasons

Possibly the biggest signing by anyone this offseason - and it got zero attention - the former New Mexico star should be the difference between Utah being mediocre, like it was last year, and on its way to the College Football Playoff.

1 Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils

61.9%, 3,024 yards 26 TD, 8 INT, 510 rushing yards, 5 TD, 2 seasons

He was supposed to be a star at Michigan State, but that lasted a year before going to Arizona State. Last year he helped lead the way to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff. Feisty, mobile, and experienced, he's a baller's baller who'll be the star of another great attack.

 

