Kansas Offensive Lineman Going to the Seattle Seahawks
You know who had the worst offensive line in the NFL last year? The Miami Dolphins. You know was the worst in the NFC? The Seattle Seahawks. So, what did the Seahawks address in this year's NFL Draft.
Yes, you guessed it. The offensive line.
Seattle took North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel with the 18th overall pick and then took another offensive lineman in the sixth round. That sixth-round pick just happened to be Kansas Jayhawk Bryce Cabeldue.
Cabeldue mostly worked at tackle at Kansas, but the fifth-year senior to move inside to guard - and will get a look at tackle, too.
In general, it's easier for an offensive lineman to move from tackle to guard rather than the other way around, and expect Cabeldue to make the transition without much of a proble.
He was named to the All-Big 12 Team in his final year of eligibility as he caught the interest of NFL teams at his Pro Day and the Shrine Bowl. The sixth-round call was a little late, and it'll be a fight to make the team, but he's getting his shot.
For a Kansas team that underachieved this past year, Cabeldue didn't. The New Mexico native started every game this year and was a three-year starter for the Jayhawks.
Expect Cabeldue to make the team and block on field goal attempts and point after attempts early in the season, but it might take some time before the former Jayhawk sees the field on a consistent basis.
He's a project, but he's in The League.