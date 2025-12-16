Kansas vs Towson: Get to Know the Tigers

After a thrilling overtime win at North Carolina State on Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks (8-3) return to Lawrence to take on the Towson University Tigers on Tuesday night.

It’s the first true home game for KU in two weeks dating back to the game versus UConn on Dec. 2 where the Jayhawks fell short 61-56.

Kansas will look to avoid a repeat performance as they use this game against Towson and the final weeks in December to prepare for the upcoming Big 12 Conference slate, which may be the toughest it’s been in several years.

Here are some things to know about the Towson Tigers heading into the game on Tuesday night.

History

Kansas leads the all-time series against Towson 3-0. The two teams first met on Nov. 19, 2006, inside Allen Fieldhouse where the Jayhawks won convincingly 87-61 in year four of the Bill Self era at Kansas.

All three games against the Tigers have taken place in Lawrence, with the Jayhawks owning additional wins in 2011 (100-54) and 2013 (88-58). The average margin of victory for KU across the three contests is 34 points.

The Tigers are based in Towson, Maryland, and play in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

Record

Towson is currently 6-4 on the season with wins against Loyola, Wilson College, Norfolk State, Rhode Island, Liberty University, and Cornell. Their losses came against No. 2 Houston, James Madison, UC San Diego, and UCF.

KU is one of three non-conference games remaining for the Tigers before they begin conference play on Dec. 29 against William & Mary.

Key players

The Tigers are led by 6-foot-9 junior guard/forward Tyler Tejada. He leads the team in both scoring and rebounding with an average of 18.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He’s also second on the team in assists with an average of 1.7 per game.

Another key player for the Tigers is 6-foot-1 redshirt junior guard Dylan Williamson who is second on the team in scoring with an average of 15.6 points per game. He averages 43% shooting from the field and 34% from three-point range. He also leads the team in assists (3.3 per game).

6-foot-6 senior guard Jack Doumbia Jr. is third on the team in scoring with 12.1 points per game and is second on the team in rebounding with an average of 5.4 rebounds per game.

Coaching

Towson is led by head coach Pat Skerry who is now in his 15th season at the helm. He has a record of 241-214 (131-107 in conference play) with the Tigers dating back to his first season in 2011-12 and is the program’s all-time leader in wins.

Skerry has led the Tigers to two CAA regular season championships in (2022, 2025) and has been named CAA Coach of the Year twice (2013, 2025).