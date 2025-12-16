Seahawks Kicker Explains Why He Felt Bad Beating Philip Rivers, Colts
Seahawks kicker Jason Myers was the hero at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon, as he booted a go-ahead 56-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in Seattle’s 18–16 victory over the Colts.
It was a big win for the Seahawks, bumping them to 11–3 and a tie for first place in the NFC West. But for the Colts, it was a loss that stung a bit extra considering it spoiled the Hollywood-like return of 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers after he shockingly came out of retirement.
On Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Myers joked that he did feel a bit guilty spoiling Rivers’s big moment.
“I will say after the game I felt a little bad because I did grow up watching Philip play. I was a Chargers fan growing up. After the fact, I felt a little bad. “
McAfee followed up Myers’s answer to jokingly clarify if there was part of the kicker’s mind telling him to miss the kick in honor of his former favorite quarterback.
“No,” Myers said. “Obviously, Blake [Grupe]’s kick was amazing; that was a great ball. Sam [Darnold] and the boys got us down in field-goal range. That didn’t cross my mind until after I got home, and the family had to remind me I did grow up watching Philip play for the Chargers.”
Myers accounted for all 18 of Seattle’s points on Sunday, hitting field goals from 30, 32, 46, 47, 52 and 56 yards. Myers leads the NFL in field-goals made this season (37) and is just eight field goals away from setting the all-time single-season record, currently held by former 49ers kicker David Akers, who nailed 44 field goals in 2011.
Myers will have three games to do it as the Seahawks wrap up their regular-season schedule against the Rams, Panthers and 49ers.