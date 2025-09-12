3 Kansas Football Players Who Could Return From Injury After Bye Week
The Kansas Jayhawks entered the season with a number of injuries to players who were expected to have big roles.
While a few have already returned, several remain banged up and have seen little to no playing time as they recover from their respective ailments.
Thankfully, KU can hit the reset button during its bye week before taking on West Virginia in the Big 12 opener. There will still be some absences as that’s the nature of football, but the Jayhawks should get back a few key contributors who were previously sidelined.
LB Joseph Sipp Jr.
A transfer from Bowling Green State, Sipp was one of KU’s biggest offseason additions on defense. However, he has yet to take the field in Lawrence due to an undisclosed injury.
He appeared on the depth chart in Weeks 0 and 1 before being removed against Missouri, but that could change against WVU.
Lance Leipold said Sipp was close to returning earlier, and the extra week of rest should be vital for his recovery.
The senior recorded 79 total tackles and 7.0 sacks at BGSU in 2024 and should help take some of the load off WVU transfer Trey Lathan in the middle of the defense.
WR Bryson Canty
Canty was another player fans had high expectations for entering the season, but his first few months as a Jayhawk haven’t gone too smoothly.
The Columbia transfer has technically taken the field with 23 snaps through three games, catching two passes for 42 yards. However, he has seen limited playing time after a leg injury set him back in training camp.
At 6-foot-2 with his length and athleticism, he profiles as both a deep threat and a red-zone weapon.
He reeled in nine touchdowns last season at Columbia, showing his big-play potential. If Canty can get fully up to speed in the coming days, he should carve out a larger role in KU’s offense as conference play begins.
DT Gage Keys
After transferring from KU in 2023, Keys decided the grass wasn't greener on the other side at Auburn and made his way back to Lawrence for his redshirt senior season.
However, Keys has been held out of each of the first three games due to an injury and could make his 2025 debut next Saturday.
Kenean Caldwell has been a pleasant surprise up the middle, as he's been disrupting things up the middle with two tackles for loss and a sack thus far. Still, getting Keys back on the field would be huge news for the Jayhawks' defense.