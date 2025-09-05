Kansas Football Injuries: Which Jayhawks Are Hurt vs. Missouri?
The Border Showdown this weekend between Kansas and Missouri is one of the most anticipated matchups in recent Kansas football history. One of college sports’ most historic and heated rivalries returns to the football field after a 14-year hiatus.
Missouri enters as a one-touchdown favorite with home-field advantage, and even KU’s injury situation is working in its favor.
The Jayhawks are expected to be without several key contributors for the road tilt, particularly on the defensive side. Here’s how the injury report looks heading into Saturday.
Kansas Football Injury Report vs. Missouri
Out:
LB Bangally Kamara
OT Jack Tanner
LB Joseph Sipp Jr.
DT Gage Keys
DE Dylan Brooks
Questionable:
P Finn Lappin
LB Jayson Gilliom
Probable:
RB Leshon Williams
The most significant injury absence is Bangally Kamara, who suffered a knee injury in practice last week and missed the Week 1 game against Wagner. The South Carolina transfer recorded a strip sack in his Jayhawk debut and was expected to be one of the defense’s top players this season.
However, he is not the only new addition to the injury report.
Australian punter Finn Lappin missed last week's contest after he reportedly 'tweaked something,' ceding his punting opportunities to Grayden Addison.
Lappin booted away three balls for an average of 53.7 yards in Week 0, and if he isn't able to suit up, the Jayhawks' special teams unit would be taking a massive hit.
Additionally, Tulsa transfer Jack Tanner was removed from the depth chart this week after sustaining an injury. He was previously listed as Calvin Clements' backup at left tackle.
Defensive linemen Gage Keys and Dylan Brooks are expected to remain out. Neither has appeared in a game this season as they continue to battle their own ailments.
KU's thin linebacking corps will be without Bowling Green State transfer Joseph Sipp Jr. once again and potentially Jayson Gilliom. Although he is listed on the depth chart as a third-string linebacker, Mason Ellis has taken over the top spot at the HAWK position.
That leaves West Virginia transfer Trey Lathan and redshirt freshman Jon Jon Kamara — who was ejected in the first half of the last game for targeting — as the two projected starters vs. Missouri.
On a more encouraging note, Lance Leipold told the media on Monday that running back Leshon Williams is expected to return to the field following a one-game absence due to a hand/wrist injury. The Iowa transfer recorded six totes for 57 yards and a touchdown in the season opener.
Injuries will certainly play a role in Saturday's showdown, so it is paramount that Kansas' defense stays disciplined and gives the offense a chance to stay in the game.