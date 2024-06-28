62 Days Until Kansas Football – TCU Preview
The first of four Kansas Jayhawks home games being played at Arrowhead Stadium will feature a matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs on September 28. The last time these two met, Kansas was hosting ESPN’s College GameDay, both teams were ranked, and TCU was on its way to play for a national title.
Pre-Game Notes
The Horned Frogs took a step back last season coming off the College Football Playoff run. It was a bit understandable given the talent TCU lost. The Frogs had to replace not only Heisman-candidate quarterback Max Duggan, but also running back Kendre Miller, receiver Quentin Johnson, and defensive menace Dylan Horton, to name a few.
TCU went just 5-7 last season, starting with a three-point loss to Colorado that had the country confused regarding the prospect of both programs after week one. The Horned Frogs would win just three Big 12 games – Houston, BYU, and Baylor – though three other losses were by a touchdown or less.
The Mike Plank Four-Down Scouting Report
First Down
Chandler Morris got the first crack at quarterback to start last season, but it was redshirt freshman Josh Hoover who came in down the stretch to put up solid numbers and sounds like he could be in line to start this year. Hoover threw for 2,206 yards and 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions while only playing in seven games where he attempted more than three passes. Hoover threw for a combined 851 yards, six TDs, and two picks in the two wins over Baylor and BYU. He seemed to gain confidence down the stretch. The question is if he can control the turnovers.
Second Down
What could make Hoover’s job more difficult is the absence of running back Emani Bailey. Bailey was fourth in the Big 12 in rush attempts last season, sixth in yards, and seventh in yards from scrimmage for TCU a season ago. That takes pressure off the QB when you have a workhorse back. But now it looks like it could be a committee of Trey Sanders (704 career rushing yards), Trent Battle (63 career rushing yards), and Cam Cook (58 career rushing yards) will look to take the load.
The offensive line is a big question mark, though, after losing three starters and trying to mesh with transfers coming in.
Third Down
The continuity comes at the receiver position. Savion Williams and JP Richardson – two of TCU’s top three pass catchers a year ago, along with tight end Jared Wiley – are back after both racking up more than 500 yards a piece. Then Sonny Dykes went out and got Boise State receiver Eric McAlister, who compiled 873 yards a season ago, and Notre Dame transfer and former four-star recruit Braylon James.
Fourth Down
TCU wasn’t terrible on defense last year, though it did give up 35+ points four times. But now defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie is gone and replaced by former Oregon DC Andy Avalos. The Horned Frogs have a decent amount of players returning, but also worked to boost the defense in the portal. The big one was bringing in Cal linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who was a Second-Team All-Pac 12 selection last season.
Final Whistle
While there are some question marks we covered, Vegas likes TCU to improve from last year. The win total for TCU sits at 7.5, which is tied with Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Arizona, and UCF for the fifth highest number in the conference and back in bowl eligibility.