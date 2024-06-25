66 Days Until Kansas Football: Podcast - Recruiting has Jayhawks poised for great season
In this year's countdown, we have already looked at recruiting multiple times. From the fantastic 2024 signing class to the transfer class that is still not officially completed, Lance Leipold has set the team up for some great success this season.
And the fun hasn't stopped there, as the 2025 class is already shaping up to be a great one for the Jayhawks very early in the process. In fact, the haul has been so great that we had to focus on that for the first podcast episode of the countdown.
The episode starts out with a look at the early summer success for the coaching staff. With 11 recruits already committed to the class at the time of recording, Kansas has already made double the strides for the next recruiting class, with higher rated recruits at the same time.
From there, the obligatory talk about the basketball recruiting class comes next. With the injury to Elmarko Jackson, Bill Self and his staff might still be looking to add one more piece to the rotation. However, with a huge group of high-level prospects already looking at the Jayhawks, Kansas may decide to forgo their final available scholarship to fulfill their obligations under the self-imposed penalties for the IARP case.
And finally, the episode comes back to the football team, seeing how the incoming 2024 recruits can slot into the lineup this year. With the defense having some significant issues last year and losing a lot of talent, can the Jayhawks find enough in the new talent to plug those holes AND see improvement?
It's a packed episode that sets the tone for the rest of the countdown. Even though there are so many questions to answer, the Jayhawks may be in the best position to get them all resolved before the beginning of the season that they ever have been under Leipold.