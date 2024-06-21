69 Days Until Kansas Football – West Virginia Preview
The Kansas Jayhawks kick off Big 12 play in Morgantown this year against a West Virginia Mountaineers team that has received quite a bit of buzz this offseason as a team on the rise. And it’s been two years since the last time these two faced off, as Cobee Bryant’s overtime pick-six became one of the first major moments showcasing the new era of KU football.
Pre-Game Notes
West Virginia bounced back from a 5-7 season in 2022 to go 9-4 last season. Though it must be pointed out that WVU got a bit of help with the schedule and missed out on Texas, K-State, and Kansas. The Mountaineers did have to face Oklahoma, and fell 59-20. In fact, WVU only beat one team with a winning record – Texas Tech at 7-6 – during the regular season, with the only other win against a winning team came in the bowl game against North Carolina without Drake Maye.
But one of the reasons for optimism is the continuity from last year’s team. West Virginia is returning 70% of its production from 2023, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, which ranks No. 24 nationally (if you want to know where Kansas stands, we wrote about it here).
The Mike Plank Four-Down Scouting Report
First Down
Garrett Greene is back under center for the Mountaineers in his final season of eligibility. Greene took over starting duties last year and threw for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions, though he only completed 53% of his passes. What makes Greene scarier is his running ability. Greene led the team in rushing touchdowns at 13 and racked up 772 yards on the ground. If he can become a bit more accurate and keep the turnovers down, the WVU offense could make even more noise.
Second Down
The other reason for offensive noise is the running game. Along with Greene, both members of the Mountaineers’ two-headed rushing attack are back. Jahiem White will look to build on a freshman season where he tallied 842 yards and four touchdowns, while CJ Donaldson compiled 798 yards and 11 touchdowns as the lead back.
Third Down
The WVU defense was solid last year, though did give up 237 yards through the air per game against a weak group of opponents. It looks like coach Neal Brown has prioritized the secondary, bringing in transfers from Northwestern, Colorado State, and Duqesne to slow down opposing passing attacks.
Fourth Down
Something else to watch with the defense: West Virginia was great at pressuring the quarterback last year. The Mountaineers led the conference with 33 sacks, and did it from a number of different players contributing. But not only is the top tackler, Lee Kpogba, out of eligibility, but two defensive linemen – Mike Lockhart and Tomiwa Durojaiye – have transferred out. The pair combined for 15 tackles for loss and six sacks a season ago. Will WVU be able to get the same sort of pressure up front and dominate the trenches (it already has a strong O-line)? It’s something to watch.
Final Whistle
West Virginia will be tested by the time the Jayhawks get to town. WVU opens the season against Penn State as the second leg of a home-and-home. Then, after a tune-up game against Albany, West Virginia has to play a rivalry game against Pitt on the road the week before KU. Both teams should be ready to go having seen some strong competition before starting Big 12 play.