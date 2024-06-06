84 Days: The Best Tournament, Round One, Games 7 and 8
This summer, we have started a new knockout tournament featuring the greats of Kansas football. We’ve already gone through six matchups, and you can follow these links to check them out (Games 1 and 2, Games 3 and 4, Games 5 and 6). We’re ready for the last two matchups in the first round, but first, a quick rundown of how this tournament is going to play out and how you can contribute.
Each of our writers will have a vote in the competition and so will you, the fan, here and through our social media accounts (instagram, threads and X). The winner in the fan vote will be equal to the vote of each of our contributors. We will continue down this path until we have determined who is the best player to ever wear a Jayhawk jersey.
First Round Matchups
Here’s our last look at this side of the bracket before the next round starts and the winners are revealed:
14 David Jaynes vs 19 Devin Neal
This is our lone battle featuring a current Jayhawk. Will a successful QB or the current ace of KU’s backfield move on to the next round?
David Jaynes, 1971-1973.
The Bonner Springs, Kansas native broke almost every KU passing record in the book in his three years as quarterback of the Jayhawks. His 5,132 yards stood as the record for ten years and still sits at number four on the all-time list although a healthy Jalon Daniels will likely eclipse him and others. David Jaynes also has two of the top ten passing yardage seasons in KU history (1972, 1973). A Ring of Honor member, Jaynes also finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1973.
Devin Neal, 2021-2024.
Lawrence native and fan favorite Devin Neal is the only current Jayhawk in this bracket and he wasn’t even featured in last summer’s number listings and rankings. But last year was a very good one for Neal. He ran for 1280 yards and scored 13 touchdowns on the ground, one shy of the single season KU record. And speaking of records, Devin Neal has a shot at making history in his senior season at Kansas with the all-time record of rushing yards and career rushing touchdowns close at hand. And with an especially strong season, he could even break that single season TD record, or if he goes wild, the single season rushing record.
11 Ray Evans vs 22 Gilbert Brown
Our final first round matchup pits a multisport athlete against an immovable object.
Ray Evans, 1941-42 and 1946-47.
The only Kansas player to be an All-American in football and basketball, and the only person to have his name in the Ring of Honor at Memorial Stadium and his number in the rafters at Allen Fieldhouse, Ray Evans is a true KU legend. He is the only player to lead the nation in passing and interceptions in the same season. In 1942, he snatched ten picks, still a Kansas record. His 17 total interceptions is also the highest mark in KU history.
Gilbert Brown, 1989-1992.
Gilbert Brown was a standout at KU, helping the Jayhawks to an 8-4 record and the 1992 Aloha Bowl championship over BYU. Gilbert was a third round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings but made his name in Green Bay as a member of the Packers. He won Super Bowl XXXI and was eventually inducted in the Packers Hall of Fame. And lest we forget, Brown is also an inductee into the Kansas Ring of Honor.
