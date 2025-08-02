Analyst Pinpoints One Jayhawk Who Could Break Out for Kansas Football
After losing several key contributors to graduation and the transfer portal this offseason, Lance Leipold faced significant roster turnover for the Kansas Jayhawks.
To address the departures, he brought in more than 20 transfers who are expected to play pivotal roles, but he is also counting on several returning players to develop further and take on larger roles.
One of those returnees is cornerback Jalen Todd, an incoming sophomore who was once a lauded recruit out of high school.
Entering his second year in Lawrence, Nick Springer and Kevin Flaherty, co-hosts of the KC Sports Network podcast, believe Todd is a Jayhawk who will take a step forward in 2025.
“I think Jalen Todd may be a guy to watch as somebody that could be that first Leipold recruit that you really say, ‘Oh my gosh, this guy is making some really big plays in the secondary,’” Springer said.
Todd was one of Leipold's first big-time additions on the recruiting trail in 2023. He was a consensus top-500 prospect out of Southfield High School (MI) and recorded nine total tackles and two pass deflections as a freshman.
“Todd has the chance to be, potentially, if everything comes together, one of the first Leipold recruit all-conference guys,” Flaherty added. “I think that’s in his wheelhouse, I think he has that ability when it all clicks out there.”
Flaherty also added that he thinks highly of fellow secondary players like Austin Alexander and Taylor Davis, along with offensive tackle Calvin Clements and defensive lineman Blake Herold.
Newcomer DJ Graham II (Utah State) is expected to lead the defensive backfield, while Todd will compete for playing time with transfers Syeed Gibbs (Georgia Tech) and Jahlil Hurley (Alabama).
If Todd continues to adapt to DK McDonald’s scheme and sharpens his skills, he could very well become the next big name in Kansas’ secondary, following Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson.