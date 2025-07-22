Three Crucial Position Battles for Kansas Ahead of Training Camp
Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks kick off training camp on Thursday, July 24, a month before the team's Aug. 23 season-opener against Fresno State.
The depth chart in Lawrence still has several question marks after an eventful offseason that saw KU add over 25 players in the transfer portal.
Training camp should offer more clarity on the state of these three position groups.
Linebacker
The Jayhawks' linebacker room is one of the most crowded in the Big 12. It boasts transfers Bangally Kamara (South Carolina) and Trey Lathan (West Virginia) on the outside and Joseph Sipp Jr. (Bowling Green) up the middle.
Another player in a unique situation is Jayson Gilliom, who typically plays at the Hawk linebacker position but is now playing for a new defensive coordinator. He could be used in packages as a hybrid safety in the box.
KU's linebacker room is filled with prolific tacklers and sneaky pass-rushers that could wreak havoc on opposing offenses, but the coaches must find a way to utilize each player to the best of their ability.
Wide Receiver
Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr. is expected to lead the receiving corps in 2025, but things get murky after looking past him on the depth chart.
Former Ball State wideout Cam Pickett is the top option to catch passes from the slot, while transfers Bryson Canty (Columbia), Levi Wentz (Albany), and Jaidyn Doss (Nebraska) will fight for the WR3 spot. Returning players Keaton Kubecka and Doug Emilien and highly touted freshman Jaden Nickens are also candidates to receive snaps.
With eight receivers in the mix for targets, wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel will have plenty to evaluate during what should be a competitive training camp.
Cornerback
Following the departures of Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson to graduation, Leipold added former Oklahoma corner DJ Graham II to lead the defensive backfield. However, several questions linger heading into training camp.
Returning sophomore Jalen Todd is expected to take a big leap in 2025 after playing sparingly a year ago, but he'll have to compete with experienced transfers like Syeed Gibbs (Georgia Tech) and Jahlil Hurley (Alabama).
Defensive coordinator DK McDonald is tasked with determining which newcomers fit best into his scheme.