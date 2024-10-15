Big 12 Football Coaches on the Hot Seat: Kansas' Lance Leipold Is Safe
It has been a rough first half for Kansas football and head coach Lance Leipold. Perhaps the toughest first half of a head coaching career that began 17 years ago.
However, Leipold has won at every stage of his journey, from Wisconsin-Whitewater and Buffalo to now in Lawrence. Those who follow the game closest recognize that Leipold is one of the more underrated head guys in college football.
Kansas knows what it has in Leipold, so he isn't going anywhere. In fact, he's more likely to be poached than fired in the next year or so. However, not every Big 12 coach is so fortunate. A handful can use strong finishes, if for nothing else to dial down the pressure in 2025.
5. Brent Brennan, Arizona
It's Year 1 in Tucson, so this is not a true hot seat situation. That said, Brennan has squandered the momentum Jedd Fisch built at Arizona. The Cats are 3-3 and the offense is sputtering despite retaining Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMilan.
4. Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati
Satterfield has had a bumpy start in Cincinnati. He inherited a program that was rocking under Luke Fickell and went 3-9 in last year's Big 12 debut. The 4-2 Bearcats have already surpassed last year's win total, but these last six games will determine how much pressure Satterfield feels in 2025.
3. Gus Malzahn, UCF
Malzahn got out of the gates fast with back-to-back nine-win seasons, but that was in the American. In the Big 12, he's 9-10 and 4-8 in conference games. One of the conference favorites in the preseason, UCF has lost three straight heading into Week 8.
2. Neal Brown, West Virginia
West Virginia expects more. West Virginia deserves more. Last year's 9-4 finish looks like it'll be more blip than turning point. Almost six years into his tenure, Brown is hovering around .500 and the Mountaineers haven't sniffed Big 12 contention on his watch.
1. Dave Aranda, Baylor
In 2021, Aranda's Bears went 12-2 and won the Big 12. The coach was a rising star in the ranks. Since then, though, he's 11-20 and struggling to keep his job in Waco. Great man and a terrific defensive architect, but how much longer will the administration exercise patience?
