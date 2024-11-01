Big 12 Football Week 10: Key Players Kansas Jayhawks Will Watch Closely
Kansas is one of six Big 12 teams resting this week as it prepares for a final stretch run of the 2024 season.
The Jayhawks will rest and recharge, but they can also use the extra time to watch the 10 conference teams that are in action. At a minimum, the players and coaches can do advanced scouting on Baylor and Iowa State who are on the remaining schedule.
Kansas coaches (and all fans) should be watching these 5 Big 12 players in Week 10:
Houston LB Michael Batton
The Cougars have rallied to two wins in the last three games, fueled by the play of the defense. Houston gets another tough test this week with a visit from No. 17 Kansas State. Batton, a former ULM transfer, leads the unit with 55 tackles, six stops for loss, and three sacks.
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
McMillan might be the first wide receiver selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he's hardly coasting into the final stages of his Wildcat career. Even as Arizona struggles as a team, McMillan is stacking great film. This Saturday, he and the skidding Cats travel to Orlando to play UCF.
Iowa State CB Darien Porter
Kansas' first game out of the break will be against the Cyclones. Jalon Daniels will be tasked with solving one of the nation's top defensive backfields. Porter has been an underrated cog in the FBS' top-rated pass efficiency D. ISU plays Texas Tech, which might be without starting QB Behren Morton.
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson
The Jayhawks end the season in Waco to face the Bears, who host TCU Saturday night. Robertson has been a revelation since supplanting injured starter Dequan Finn, throwing 17 TD passes to just four picks while leading Baylor to wins in each of the last two weeks.
Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo
Sun Devil QB Sam Leavitt is back from a rib injury. Oklahoma State is yielding six yards a carry and 251 rushing yards per game. Everything is lining up for Skattebo, ASU's do-everything veteran, to truck the Cowboys for multiple scores and at least 150 yards of total offense.
Kansas on Sport Illustrated
Live Updates: Will Kansas Basketball Land Elite Five-Star Darryn Peterson?
Big 12 Football Week 10 Storylines: Kansas Rests Up for Final Stretch Run