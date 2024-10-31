KANSAS

Big 12 Football Week 10 Storylines: Kansas Rests Up for Final Stretch Run

The Jayhawks are one of six Big 12 teams who are on a bye in Week 10.

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates a play against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates a play against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kansas will be off this weekend, left to wonder how it all went so wrong this season.

The Jayhawks have the talent and the staff to be better than 2-6, but the record doesn't lie. When Kansas needed to make plays late in games, it simply failed to come through. As such, the team is 0-5 in one-score games, including last Saturday's 29-27 heartbreaker to rival Kansas State.

At best, the Jayhawks can remain alive for bowl-eligibility as long as possible. More realistically, they'll play spoiler, with marquee upcoming games with ranked Iowa State, BYU, and Colorado.

Kansas will be watching the Big 12's slate of five games this weekend. Here are 5 additional Big 12 storylines to watch for Week 10.

5. Houston Making Small Steps

Under first-year coach Willie Fritz, Houston is gaining traction with two wins in the last three games heading into Saturday's Kansas State visit. It might not seem like much, but even small hints of momentum will help this program in the offseason. Fritz will get the Cougars on track, and it'll happen faster if they have a strong November.

4. Disappointing Teams Meet in Orlando

UCF and Arizona were winless in October, shocking considering expectations when the season began. Like Kansas, the Knights and Wildcats have struggled in close games. The marquee players in this one will be UCF RB RJ Harvey and WR Tetairoa McMillan, likely All-Big 12 first-teamers.

3. TCU Owns Baylor

TCU has beaten Baylor four straight times and eight of the last nine meetings. However, the Bears appear to have turned the corner recently, with 97 points in back-to-back wins. With TCU, West Virginia, Houston, and Kansas left, Baylor can secure both a bowl bid and Dave Aranda's future in November.

2. Sam Leavitt Returns

Arizona State's bye week gave Leavitt enough time to rest his injured ribs. He's expected to play against Oklahoma State, which is great news for a Sun Devil offense that missed him two weeks ago in the 24-14 loss to Cincinnati.

1. Cyclones Should Roll

Iowa State begins arguably the most important November in program history with a visit from Texas Tech. It's a bad matchup for the Red Raiders. Tech is banged up and ISU is coming out of its bye. Plus, the Red Raider D won't have answers for a Cyclone offense with so many diverse weapons at the skill positions.

