Week 8 Big 12 Football Takeaways: Kansas Jayhawks Explode Out of Bye Week
If Kansas had any hope for a reboot, it had to play with a sense of purpose coming off a bye week. Mission accomplished.
The 2-5 Jayhawks played their best game of the year, by far, handling Houston, 42-14. Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal were terrific on offense, and the Cobee Bryant-led D wreaked havoc with six sacks and four picks.
Kansas looked like the team that had Big 12 title aspirations in the summer. There's a long way to go, but it's a start.
The Jayhawks captured some much-needed momentum heading into a wicked stretch against ranked opponents. Here's what else we learned in Week 8 in the Big 12.
5. Baylor is... Dangerous?
Well, Baylor certainly has not quit on beleaguered coach Dave Aranda. In fact, the Bears are coming off their best game in ages, handing Texas Tech its first Big 12 loss, 59-35. The trio of QB Sawyer Robertson, RB Bryson Washington, and Josh Cameron give hope for a strong finish and a bowl berth.
4. Scott Satterfield Quietly Building Something
Cincinnati at 5-2 is one of the Big 12's best-kept secrets. A year after going 3-9 in Satterfield's debut, the Bearcats have found a winning formula of a stout defense and a balanced offense. Plus, their two losses were to Texas Tech and undefeated Pitt by four combined points.
3. Colorado Plays Defense, Too
The Buffs are one of six teams with no more than one conference loss. And they're trending in the right direction after hammering Arizona in Tucson, 34-7. Even without star CB Travis Hunter for half the game, Colorado had seven sacks, three turnovers, and held the Cats to a season-low 245 yards.
2. Utah Needs a Long-Term QB Solution
Cam Rising has been a warrior for Utah, but the program needs to turn the page by developing Isaac Wilson or finding an answer in the portal. The spectre of Rising, who could be available again in 2025, may be stifling the Utes' ability to develop long-term answers at the most important position.
1. BYU & Iowa State Survive
The Cougars and the Cyclones may have flaws, but they sure do have the muscle memory for pulling out close games. Both stayed undefeated with stirring 38-35 comeback wins in the final seconds. BYU got past Oklahoma State, while Iowa State defeated defeated UCF.
