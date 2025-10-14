Boden Groen Breaks Out for Kansas: Jalon Daniels Loves His Tight Ends
The Kansas football offense was blanked during its first few drives against Texas Tech and later shut out in the second half. While it was a rather uninspiring night from Jim Zebrowski's unit, there was still one positive takeaway from the contest.
Filling in as the new starting tight end, Rice transfer Boden Groen continued to showcase his receiving prowess, reeling in 13 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end emerged as Jalon Daniels' favorite target this past Saturday, hauling in checkdowns all night on early downs and proving he was capable of taking over the top tight end role.
Normal starter DeShawn Hanika unfortunately underwent season-ending surgery due to an injury he sustained against Cincinnati. As a result, Groen was promoted to the top spot on the depth chart, and he has not disappointed.
Since that meeting with UC, Groen has amassed 20 receptions for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns across the past three contests. His 13 catches last week also ranked fifth all-time on the Kansas football single-game receptions list and the most a KU tight end has ever caught.
While Groen isn't as effective a blocker as other tight ends on the roster like Carson Bruhn and Leyton Cure, he is one of the most dangerous receiving threats at his position in the Big 12.
With his bulky frame, he can win jump balls and make defenders miss in the open field. He was even seen lining up out wide as a receiver on some plays, showing that the coaching staff trusts him to make things happen with the ball in his hands.
Groen was effective at Rice in 2023 before redshirting last season to maintain a season of eligibility. He is now only 74 yards away from surpassing his yard total from two campaigns ago (383 in 2023).
Conversely, it is not ideal for Daniels to rely too heavily on his tight ends, as it limits the impact of other playmakers like Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Cam Pickett.
Henderson only recorded three receptions in the loss, tied for the fewest he has had this season. Groen accounted for 43.3% of the team's completed passes.
Leaning on his safety valve too often rather than targeting players who can create after the catch reduces KU's offensive explosiveness. However, it is reassuring to know the Jayhawks can depend on Groen in quick-yardage or checkdown situations when needed.