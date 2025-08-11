Boulevard Brewing Co. Unveils Kansas Jayhawk Themed Drinks
One of the largest and most popular craft breweries in the country has teamed up with Kansas Athletics to release some Jayhawk-inspired beverages ahead of the 2025 Kansas football season.
Boulevard Brewing Co. – based in Kansas City – unveiled the new KU themed beer and seltzer cans in an Instagram post on Friday morning. The drinks will be available to purchase in the new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and in Kansas liquor stores this fall.
One is a redesigned version of their staple Boulevard Wheat beer featuring the current KU logo with a wheat backdrop (similar to the new KU football end zones), while the other is a twist on their Quirk hard seltzers featuring the popular 1912 Kansas Jayhawk logo.
The unveiling comes on the heels of KU announcing Boulevard as one of their food and drink partners inside the new football stadium earlier this week.
“The food and beverage providers feature a strong local flavor that will connect Jayhawk fans to some of their favorite local brands, while also boasting partnerships with strong national brands,” the news release noted.
KU’s ties to Boulevard go back to 1989 when the brewery was founded by KU alumnus John McDonald (class of ’76) who said some of the best times of his life was spent in Lawrence. He also said Lawrence has been a strong market for Boulevard for many years, and this new partnership is one that can benefit both the school and the brewery.
“The University of Kansas to me is one of the greatest brands ever,” said McDonald. “It’s where basketball was invented. It’s one of the most beautiful campuses in the United States. To be associated with a local, regional brewery like Boulevard I think it helps both brands. At the end of the day, I think it’s a win-win situation.”
Boulevard is one of several local food and beverage providers that will be serving up options for fans in various parts of the stadium this season along with Johnny’s Tavern, Bigg’s BBQ, Jack Stack BBQ, Tiki Taco, Princeton Popcorn, and Uplift Coffee.
National partners such as Chick-fil-A, Serendipity Ice Cream, Anheuser-Busch, Modelo, Surfside, Jim Beam and Pepsi will also have products available to purchase.
The 2025 Kansas football season officially begins in less than two weeks when the Jayhawks play host to Fresno State on Saturday, Aug. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Fox for those unable to attend in person.