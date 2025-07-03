Kansas Unveils Field Design for New Football Stadium
The pieces are coming together for the Kansas Jayhawks’ new football stadium scheduled to open next month for the 2025 season.
On Thursday, KU revealed the highly anticipated look of the new Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The design, which was developed in partnership with Mammoth Construction, features the current Jayhawk logo at midfield, block “Kansas” lettering in both endzones, and the words “Rock Chalk” and “Jayhawk” shown in transparent block lettering on the opposing sidelines.
The endzones also come with a unique, transparent wheat design – paying homage to the Sunflower State and KU’s long-standing tradition of Jayhawk fans waving the wheat when the home team scores.
Some members of this year’s KU team had the chance to see the new design in a fun way by placing together the pieces of a puzzle which displayed the look of the new field.
Overall, the new Kivisto Field looks really clean and well designed. The endzones really pop with the white lettering outlined in crimson against the blue backdrop, and the wheat design is a creative touch that should be a cool visual for fans attending games or watching on TV.
Many fans were hoping to see the 1941 version of the Jayhawk logo (also known as the Warhawk) at midfield, but Kansas Athletics Director Travis Goff said they decided to go with the current KU logo for consistency and brand recognition.
“Our primary mark reaches millions who tune in for broadcasts,” said Goff in a post on X. “There are many tigers, wildcats, eagles & bulldogs, but only one Jayhawk.”
However, Goff did say in the post that the Warhawk will be prevalent throughout the new stadium when it’s all said and done.
With the new field design and the early photos of the stadium that have been shared on social media, the new KU football stadium should be a sight to behold come Aug. 23 when the Jayhawks kick off against Fresno State.