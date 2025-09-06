College GameDay Talks Border Showdown: Pat McAfee Likes Kansas To Win
The highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers is just hours away from kickoff. It is a rivalry that fans from both sides have waited to return for 14 years.
As the contest approaches, the College GameDay crew talked about the Border Showdown in a quick segment Saturday morning. Needless to say, all the analysts are excited to tune in.
Desmond Howard said that Kansas has been 'on fire' so far and sang his praise for Jalon Daniels through the first few games of the season. He spoke to offensive Jim Zebrowski earlier in the day, who told Howard that Daniels is completely healthy and feeling better than ever.
Kirk Herbstreit also explained what he likes about the Jayhawks' defense under a new coordinator.
"Kansas' defense could be a big story in this game going up against Beau Pribula because they attack," Herbstreit said. "You see now with D.K. McDonald the new defensive coordinator, six sacks in just two games and 19 tackles for loss. They're getting on the other side of the line scrimmage."
Herbstreit went on to say that Pribula's ability to evade sacks and make plays outside the pocket will be the key to a Missouri victory.
College GameDay Predicts Border Showdown Winners
The GameDay crew (and Celebrity Guest Picker Trae Young) made their picks on the set. Of the five picks, Kansas received two predictions for a win.
Desmond Howard: Kansas
Nick Saban: Missouri
Pat McAfee: Kansas
Trae Young: Missouri
Kirk Herbstreit: Missouri
The fan vote was 70% Missouri, 30% Kansas.
Saban and Herbstreit’s main reason for choosing Missouri was their strong confidence in Pribula at quarterback. Young said he had to root for the team representing the SEC over the Big 12.
Meanwhile, Howard also cited quarterback play as one of his reasons for choosing the Jayhawks. He and McAfee are huge fans of Daniels, and McAfee noted the incredible program turnaround that Lance Leipold has completed over the past few years.
Pat's Superdog
Former NFL punter and current TV personality Pat McAfee chose the Jayhawks as his 'Superdog' of the day, stating he likes Leipold's squad to cover the +5.5 spread.
"I'll tell you what, Kansas +5.5 over Missouri — give me it. I love everything about Jalon Daniels being in his 50th year, he could be a doctor coming out, I like +5.5 and I need to get on the board bad."