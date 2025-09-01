Border Showdown: Kansas vs. Missouri Latest Betting Odds
Shortly after Saturday's Week 1 slate of college football games wrapped up, oddsmakers began to come out with lines for the looming matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers.
This contest will mark the first time the two heated rivals see each other on the gridiron since 2011 when Mizzou bolted for the SEC. A lot of tension has grown since then, and KU being relevant in football again only adds to the hype.
Unsurprisingly, Eli Drinkwitz's squad opened as the favorites to come out victorious. What is the current line on the 2025 Border Showdown?
Kansas vs. Missouri Football Betting Line (as of Sept. 1)
Spread: -6.5 Missouri
Moneyline: -235 Missouri, +190 Kansas
Over/Under: 50.5 points
Mizzou will be a near-touchdown favorite heading into the rivalry game, with lines subject to change over the course of the week.
The game being played at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium gives the Tigers a significant advantage in the spread, but these two teams are not as far apart as some might believe.
The Jayhawks currently sit at 2-0 following wins over Fresno State and Wagner to open the campaign. They have looked sharp on both sides of the ball, holding each of their opponents to seven points apiece.
MORE: Lance Leipold Talks About Renewed Kansas-Missouri Showdown
But the real star of the show has been standout quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is in his sixth year at the collegiate level. The big-play signal-caller has already thrown seven touchdowns across the first couple of games and appears to be at full health for the first time in his career.
Among his top weapons are senior running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Alabama transfer wideout Emmanuel Henderson Jr., along with a handful of other players added from the portal this offseason.
One thing that could hinder KU's chances is its injury situation. Linebacker Bangally Kamara went down with a non-contact practice injury last week and missed the Wagner game as a result.
Other important players whose statuses are in question vs. Missouri are running back Leshon Williams, defensive tackle Gage Keys, and linebackers Joseph Sipp Jr. and Jayson Gilliom.
Although Missouri is coming off a dominant 61-6 victory over Central Arkansas, it has yet to showcase its abilities against a more competitive opponent.
If the Jayhawks can execute on the defensive side of the ball and Daniels limits mistakes, Kansas football has a solid chance of escaping Columbia with an upset victory.
