Could Kansas Football Reunite With Former Coordinator This Offseason?

It is no secret that the Kansas football offense was disappointing in 2025. While the defense cost the Jayhawks in several games, Jalon Daniels and Co. were unable to lead KU to the offensive performances it needed to be an elite team.



The Jayhawks finished 67th in scoring in the country, a significant drop-off from where they were a few years ago, and had a very ineffective running game.

However, a new offensive coordinator may be on the market due to a recent domino effect in the coaching carousel. With Matt Campbell set to lead Penn State after departing from his job at Iowa State, he is looking to finalize his staff with the Nittany Lions for the upcoming season.

There are rumors that Taylor Mouser, ISU's offensive coordinator, will follow him. If he decides to move on from current offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, the Jayhawks could and should pursue the offensive guru.

Kansas Flourished Under Andy Kotelnicki’s Offense

Kotelnicki has an extensive history with the coaching staff and Kansas. He followed head coach Lance Leipold from Wisconsin-Whitewater and Buffalo before eventually making his way to Lawrence.



Known for his innovative offensive sets and motion-heavy pre-snap looks, Kotelnicki has a diverse profile as a coordinator. He spent three years with the Jayhawks (2021 to 2023) before accepting a better, more lucrative job in Happy Valley, but he hasn't exactly enjoyed the same results with his new school.

Penn State's offense severely struggled this year as the Nittany Lions fired head coach James Franklin and stumbled to a 6-6 record. It appears PSU is looking to completely overhaul the previous staff it had under Franklin and is looking for new faces to represent the program.

Current Kansas offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski is the second OC Leipold has hired in the past two years. He previously spent time as the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, but it was quite apparent that he wasn't ready to take on his role this year.



Zebrowski's play calls were debatable at times and led to many questions about the coaching staff's preparedness going into games. Although he utilized a lot of motion and was creative, it didn't translate into results on the field.

Last year, Jeff Grimes was an absolute disaster at OC, and KU still can't seem to find a long-term replacement for Kotelnicki. What better answer than for him to make his way back to Lawrence?

Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki during a practice session outside Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kotelnicki will undoubtedly garner interest from other programs for a similar job or even a head coaching position. He was reportedly the second candidate for UConn before it hired Jason Candle last week.

Regardless, that doesn't mean Leipold and Athletic Director Travis Goff shouldn't give it a try to bring him back to the University of Kansas. He would clearly be an upgrade from Zebrowski, and it would be a seamless transition for him if he does wind up getting replaced at Penn State.



Fans should monitor how Campbell constructs his staff until he determines who his offensive coordinator will be in 2026. If it isn't Kotelnicki, Kansas needs to capitalize and throw a bag of cash at him.