Decision Looms for Kansas Football Recruiting Target After Visit
While the 2026 Kansas Jayhawks recruiting class is shaping up to be the best in school history, adding top-ranked in-state recruit Ian Premer would be the cherry on top.
After a busy handful of weeks loaded with official visits, the superstar tight end might not be far away from making his final college decision.
Premer, a top 50 player in the 2026 class and the best player in Kansas, kicked off June with an official trip to KU before heading to Iowa State and Notre Dame.
He recently began his final scheduled visit at Kansas State on Friday, and with no more visits on the calendar, a commitment could come sooner than later.
While Michigan is also part of his final list of schools, there has not been much buzz linking him to the Wolverines lately. That leaves Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Notre Dame as the most serious contenders to land him.
Current Jayhawks have been working online to sell him on KU, including fellow in-state star James “JJ” Dunnigan Jr., who remains active on X with his recruitment attempts.
K-State will feel good about its chances after earning the last visit, though KU should not be counted out yet.
Premer has spoken highly of KU’s coaching staff throughout his recruitment and loves the family-like atmosphere around the Jayhawks' program.
Fans will have to wait a little longer to see if the top player in Kansas is ready to stay home and make school history, but it may not be until next month.