Kansas Football Commit Helping Recruit Elite In-State Prospect to Jayhawks
The 2026 Kansas Jayhawks recruiting class is quickly shaping up to be the best in school history — and the best may have yet to come.
Lance Leipold and Co. recently hosted tight end Ian Premer on campus for an official visit this weekend.
As Premer’s recruitment moves along, current KU pledge James “JJ” Dunnigan Jr. is doing all he can to convince him to commit to the crimson and blue, commenting “Come home Ian” under an X post.
Dunnigan was on campus at the same time as Premer for a visit, so it’s safe to assume the two players had a few chats during their trip.
Premer and Great Bend High School compete approximately two hours West of Dunnigan, who attends Manhattan High School.
According to 247 Sports, Premer is the No. 43 overall player and No. 1 recruit in the state of Kansas in the upcoming graduating year.
Meanwhile, recruiting outlets rank Dunnigan as the No. 2 player in the state, only trailing Premer.
Premer will embark on three more official visits over the next two weeks before making his college decision. His final list includes Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State, Notre Dame, and Michigan.
Kansas views Premer as a game-changing tight end prospect who could contribute immediately, and Leipold’s staff has made him one of their top overall targets for the 2026 cycle.
Many sources speculated that Dunnigan would leave KU for a more high-profile program once he skyrocketed in recruiting rankings, but he has reaffirmed his commitment on several occasions.
Securing the top two in-state recruits would further solidify Leipold and Kansas as a recruiting force.