Flory Bidunga Talks About Kansas vs Mizzou Rivalry Before Border Showdown

The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to get back into the win column in the Border Showdown after losing in Columbia last year. Mizzou boasts an excellent 8-1 record so far and has been playing some great basketball.



Before the game, KU center Flory Bidunga made a brief media appearance to preview the matchup. He acknowledged the Jayhawks' loss last year and said he hopes to learn from it.

"It's a big rivalry between Kansas and Mizzou and they got the best of us [last year]," he said. "But I think we can bounce back and are ready to compete again."

Bidunga is the only Jayhawk who played on last year's squad, aside from Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell, who both redshirted and did not appear in a game. He said that he has not forgotten walking off before the court-storming last year and has watched film of what he did right and wrong that day.



"I've been here since last year, so I know a little bit about [the rivalry], but everybody knows about Mizzou and Kansas," he said. "I think when you commit to Kansas, you also commit to the culture. ... I'd probably say we came out flat last year, and that's something we will not do this year, for sure."

The Congo native also spoke about KU's loss on Tuesday to UConn and how his team plans to respond.



"We're sad that we lost, we let it get away and we can't have it back. But it's a long season," Bidunga said. "There's a lot of ups and downs, and we just need to keep our heads up and look to the next one."

Through nine games in 2025-26, Bidunga has taken a massive leap from last season, averaging 15.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and a conference-best 2.6 blocks per night. He is shooting 61.1% from the field and has seen his free-throw percentage rise by 17 points.



There were a lot of questions about whether Bidunga would make strides offensively in the offseason, as he often looked overmatched as a freshman. However, he has quickly quieted those concerns and is playing at an elite level right now.

Kansas is expected to get Darryn Peterson back for the Border War game. The star guard has missed the past seven contests due to a hamstring injury and will give the Jayhawks a much-needed offensive boost.

Tip-off is scheduled in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City at 12 p.m. CT.