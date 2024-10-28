KANSAS

WATCH: Devin Neal Breaks Kansas Jayhawks Record For Career Touchdowns

Neal's record-breaking run showcased his myriad skills in Saturday's game with rival Kansas State.

Rich Cirminiello

Oct 26, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats safety Jordan Riley (6) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats safety Jordan Riley (6) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Devin Neal, the local kid from Lawrence High School in Kansas, is now the Jayhawks' all-time leader in career touchdowns.

Neal's 44th TD smashed the mark set by June Henley almost three decades earlier. Fittingly, the run came in the Sunflower Showdown and featured many of his best qualities -- quickness, vision, and the toughness to pick up yards after contact.

Neal has been one of the Jayhawks' offensive bell cows from the moment he arrived on campus. In fact, he has led the program in rushing each of the last three seasons and will do so again this year.

Neal debuted as a freshman by rushing for 707 yards and scoring nine times. His best season was last year, when he ran for 1,280 yards and had 17 total touchdowns.

With four games left this season, Neal is on pace for his third straight 1,000-yard campaign and he sits only seven yards away from breaking Henley's program record for rushing yards in a career.

Neal's name is already splashed all over the Kansas record books, and he's destined to go down as an all-time great at the school.

In what promises to be an emotional send-off, his final home game will be Nov. 23 when Colorado visits Kansas.

