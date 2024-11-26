Devin Neal Upstages Heisman Trophy Favorite Travis Hunter to Win National Honor
Red-hot Kansas put the Big 12 Conference in the spin cycle with Saturday's 37-21 upset of Colorado.
Nine Big 12 teams are still mathematically alive to reach Arlington. Oddly, the Jayhawks are not one of them, despite three consecutive wins over ranked league opponents.
Neal has been the offensive catalyst as 5-6 Kansas has battled back from a demoralizing 2-6 start to pull within one more win from bowl-eligibility.
The Jayhawks' all-time leading rusher took his game to another level Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. He ran for a season-high 207 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries, while also leading the passing game with four receptions for 80 yards and another score.
For accounting for 287 total yards and four touchdowns, while outperforming Colorado's Travis Hunter, the heavy Heisman Trophy favorite, Neal has been honored as the Maxwell Award Player of the Week.
The Maxwell Football Club honors college football's top performers throughout the season, culminating in the December announcement of the Maxwell Award for college football's most outstanding player.
Neal and the Jayhawks return to action this week to face surging Baylor in Waco.
If Kansas can snap the Bears' five-game winning streak Saturday, it'll become bowl-eligible, giving Neal one more game to pad his school marks for career touchdowns and yards on the ground.
