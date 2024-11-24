Kansas RB Devin Neal Shuts Down Colorado's Chatter with Fiery Response
Colorado came to Kansas City with plenty of swagger, but Kansas football running back Devin Neal made sure they left with a dose of humility.
Fueled by pregame trash talk, Neal delivered a career-defining performance, racking up 207 yards on the ground and four touchdowns in Kansas’ emphatic 37-21 win over the Buffaloes.
“When you give out bulletin board material and you want to talk — we talk with our pads,” Neal said after the game. “That’s kind of the mindset we had. No, you aren’t going to come into our house and disrespect us.”
The Buffaloes, known for their outspoken demeanor under Coach Deion Sanders, directed some bold remarks toward Kansas in the lead-up to the game. But on the field, the Jayhawks were the ones who backed up their words, dominating in the trenches and controlling the pace.
“It was definitely chippy, though, especially in the trenches,” Neal said.
Neal’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. He broke the game open early with a 51-yard touchdown run, cutting through defenders with ease and setting the tone for what would become a long day for Colorado’s defense.
By halftime, Neal already had two touchdowns, and he continued to pile on in the second half.
His third score came on a powerful two-yard run where he dragged multiple defenders into the end zone, electrifying the home crowd. He capped off his day with another short score in the fourth quarter.
The Jayhawks’ defense played its part as well, limiting Colorado’s explosive plays and forcing two key turnovers.
Together, Kansas controlled the line of scrimmage, won time of possession, and kept the Buffaloes frustrated throughout the second half en route to a monumental victory.