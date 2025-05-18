Elite 4-Star Running Back Recruit Includes Kansas in Final List
Lance Leipold has put together quite a 2026 recruiting class for the Kansas Jayhawks.
So far, KU has reeled in a pair of 4-stars and 13 3-stars, good for eighth in national recruiting rankings.
It may not be long before the Jayhawks add another 4-star.
Running back Kory Amachree announced his final six schools this Saturday on X. His final list includes Kansas, Indiana, Michigan State, Duke, Pittsburgh, and Harvard.
With 39 confirmed Division I offers, Amachree is one of the most coveted running backs in the country. 247 Sports Composite rankings list him as the 351st-best player and 24th-best running back in his graduating year.
Amachree is listed at 6-foot, 195 pounds entering his senior year. He attends Haslett High School in Michigan.
He took an official visit to Kansas in April after previously visiting unofficially.
Running backs coach Jonathan Wallace and wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel are reportedly the two coaches most involved in his recruitment on KU's end.
Another potential backfield addition on the Jayhawks' radar is DeZephen Walker, as the coaching staff recently completed an in-home visit with the Missouri native.
Amachree is expected to visit Michigan State on June 1, his last trip before making a college decision, which will come sometime this summer.
A 247 Sports staff member already placed a crystal ball prediction for Amachree to land at Michigan State. However, the Jayhawks are still firmly in the mix for the standout tailback.