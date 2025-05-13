Kansas Football Coaches Pursuing 4-Star Running Back Recruit
After having the privilege of rostering Devin Neal for four seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks know what a game-chaning running back can do for an offense.
It isn't surprising that Lance Leipold now has his eyes on one of the best uncommitted running backs in the Class of 2026.
According to his X page, KU running backs coach Jonathan Wallace and other members of the Jayhawks' staff completed an in-home visit with 4-star recruit DeZephen Walker.
An incoming senior at Raymore-Peculiar in Missouri, Walker plays a little over an hour away from Lawrence, Kansas.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back is the 348th-rated player in the country and the 25th-rated running back, according to On3 rankings.
From the looks of his X post, Jayhawk coaches visited his home, likely to sway him more toward Kansas.
Wallace joined the coaching staff in 2020 and oversaw the development of Neal and other tailbacks. His effectiveness as a recruiter remains among his best traits.
Meanwhile, KU has pursued Walker for years, first offering him in January 2023. He unofficially visited campus last year and finished an official visit this past April.
It does not seem like Walker is in any rush to make a final decision yet. Next month, he has visits scheduled to K-State, Notre Dame, and Nebraska.
Walker is not much of a threat in the receiving game, but he has great vision out of the backfield with exceptional athleticism.
According to his high school, Walker tallied 957 rushing yards on 176 carries as a junior, adding eight touchdowns on the ground.
Kansas does not hold any pledges from running backs in the 2026 class, so Walker would be a perfect recruit to replenish the run game.