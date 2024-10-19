ESPN FPI Predicts Kansas to Prevail Over Houston in Crucial Matchup
The Kansas Jayhawks (1-5) and the Houston Cougars (2-4) are set to face off in a matchup that could help turn around what’s been a tough season for both programs.
Coming off a bye week, Kansas has had a chance to reset, regroup, and refocus for the second half of their season.
Meanwhile, Houston is coming off a couple of rocky performances and will look to gain momentum on the road. But if ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is anything to go by, things may not bode well for the Cougars.
FPI’s Take: Kansas with the Upper Hand
According to ESPN's FPI, Kansas has a commanding 75.3% chance to win this game, which might raise some eyebrows considering the Jayhawks’ struggles this season. But when you peel back the layers, it makes sense.
Despite their rough 1-5 start, the Jayhawks have shown flashes of potential. They’ve gone up against some stiff competition, and they’re returning from a bye week with time to heal up, work out the kinks, and fine-tune their game plan. That extra time could be the difference-maker.
Houston, on the other hand, has been inconsistent. At 2-4, the Cougars have had moments where they’ve looked competitive, but they’ve struggled to put together a full 60-minute game. Add in a road trip to Kansas City, where Kansas will have a home-field edge, and you can see why the FPI leans heavily in favor of the Jayhawks.