ESPN Model Projects Significant Big 12 Week 4 Schedule
It's still early in the college football season but things are heating up in terms of importance nationally. Perhaps no conference has a bigger weekend than the Big 12 this Saturday as a few teams face must-wins against conference foes while some big steps towards making the Big 12 championship game will be taken.
For Kansas, the Jayhawks sit just 1-2 entering conference play with an offense that is struggling. The Jayhawks are in desperate need of a win at West Virginia where they'll enter as a slight underdog.
No. 12 Utah travels to No. 14 Oklahoma State with an inside line to the conference title game on the line, all the while No. 13 Kansas State has a tough Saturday night date in Provo as it takes on an unbeaten BYU squad.
Here are the latest betting lines, ESPN FPI odds, and TV information for each Big 12 game for Week 4.
11:00 a.m. CT: Houston at Cincinnati, Fox Sports 1
Point spread: Cincinnati -5
Total: 48.5
ESPN FPI: Cincinnati 62.0% chance to win
11:00 a.m. CT: Kansas at West Virginia, ESPN2
Point spread: West Virginia -2.5
Total: 57.5
ESPN FPI: West Virginia 50.8% chance to win
1:00 p.m. CT: Arkansas State at No. 20 Iowa State, ESPN+
Point spread: Iowa State -21.5
Total: 51.5
ESPN FPI: Iowa State 82.7% chance to win
2:30 p.m. CT: Arizona State at Texas Tech, Fox Sports 1
Point spread: Texas Tech -3
Total: 60.5
ESPN FPI: Texas Tech 52.3% chance to win
3:00 p.m. CT: No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State, Fox
Point spread: Utah -1
Total: 54.5
ESPN FPI: Oklahoma State 60.2% chance to win
4:00 p.m. CT: TCU at SMU, The CW Network
Point spread: TCU -2.5
Total: 57.5
ESPN FPI: SMU 53.6% chance to win
7:00 p.m. CT: Baylor at Colorado, Fox
Point spread: Colorado -2
Total: 51.5
ESPN FPI: Colorado 55.9% chance to win
9:30 p.m. CT: No. 13 Kansas State at BYU, ESPN
Point spread: Kansas State -7
Total: 49.5
ESPN FPI: Kansas State 70.0% chance to win