Will 2026 NCAA Tournament Be Bill Self’s Last Run at Kansas?

Over the past 23 years, Bill Self's name has become synonymous with Kansas basketball. He has led the program to two national titles, four Final Four appearances, and 17 Big 12 regular-season championships.



There is no question that Self is one of, if not the most, accomplished coaches in school history. However, his tenure appears to be winding down as he reaches the back end of his career.

At 63 years old, retirement rumors have followed Self in recent seasons. Those conversations have heightened due to his unfortunate health issues, which have resulted in him being hospitalized for cardiovascular problems three times since 2023.

The program has been on a downturn ever since he missed March Madness three years ago for his first health-related absence. His teams have bowed out in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament every year since he won his second title in 2022.



Fans may not want to admit it, but the upcoming Big Dance could be the last hurrah for Self as head coach. Will this be his final run in Lawrence?

"I still love it. I still love the kids. And I want to keep doing it. But I'm only going to keep doing it as long as I feel well. I mean, I'll be honest with you. And right now I feel well." #KUbball https://t.co/AE872ZPNin — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) March 10, 2026

Perhaps his decision will come down to how deep a run Kansas can make in the tournament. Self has told reporters in the past that he can't imagine retiring on a down year, and the 2025-26 campaign would very well be considered that if the Jayhawks were eliminated in the first weekend again.

Is There An Exit Plan for Post-Bill Self Kansas?

The landscape of college basketball has changed rapidly in the NIL and transfer portal era, and it has forced several longtime coaches to walk away from the game. Keeping up with constant roster turnover is a challenge that not every veteran coach has been willing to take on.



One thing Self isn't is naive. He has never shied away from speculation about his retirement and is well aware of what people are saying on social media about his future.

At the same time, one has to wonder if the coaching staff changes made this offseason have anything to do with an exit plan once he steps away. The addition of former NBA coach Jacque Vaughn, along with the promotion of Jeremy Case to associate head coach, could be telling signs of how much longer Self plans to coach.

Self has clearly had his own struggles adjusting to this new era, as Kansas has not looked like itself in recent years, even despite having one of the most talented players in the country in Darryn Peterson this season. The results simply haven't matched the expectations, and the program hasn't had the same feel it once did at its peak.



When the job eventually opens, an external hire like Florida's Todd Golden or Arizona's Tommy Lloyd might be what fans want. However, Self could ultimately prefer to keep things in-house when the time comes.

Why There Is a Chance That Bill Self Still Returns

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On a more positive note, there are no clear signals suggesting retirement is imminent following the end of the current season. He has stated that he is on the "back nine" of his coaching career before, but aside from that, Self has consistently expressed a desire to keep coaching as long as his health allows.



The Hall of Famer has been very open about his journey, mentioning lifestyle changes and other adjustments he has made to take his health more seriously. Some of these include cutting out red meat and yellow cheeses from his diet.

Self has nothing left to prove. Whether he retires tomorrow or at the end of the decade, he will leave the university as an all-time great.



If he is truly prioritizing his health above everything else, it might be in his best interest to step away within the next year or two. Still, Jayhawk fans will selfishly hope he remains on the sidelines until a clear succession plan is in place.