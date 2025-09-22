ESPN Updates Kansas Football Bowl Projections After Blowout Win Over WVU
The Kansas Jayhawks established themselves as one of the better teams in the Big 12 after dismantling West Virginia 41-10 in the conference opener this past weekend.
KU held Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers to just 324 total yards, forced two turnovers, and did not allow a touchdown until the final quarter.
Following Week 4's slate of games, ESPN analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach released their updated College Football Playoff and bowl projections. As of now, both project Kansas to compete in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, but against different opponents.
Bonagura: Kansas vs. Navy
While the analysts disagree on who KU might face, both see the Jayhawks playing in the Armed Forces Bowl, a sentiment shared by outlets like CBS Sports and USA TODAY in past bowl projections.
Navy currently sits at 3-0 and is the reigning Armed Forces Bowl champion after taking down Oklahoma last season. The Midshipmen are led by dual-threat star Blake Horvath, who rushed for 1,353 yards and 13 touchdowns last year in Navy's signature triple-option attack.
So far in 2025, Brian Newberry's team has taken down VMI, UAB, and a Tulsa squad that just knocked off Oklahoma State on the road.
Schlabach: Kansas vs. Rice
The other team listed was Rice, which is coming off a rough 4-8 season but has started strong under new head coach Scott Abell. The Owls have road wins over Louisiana and Charlotte, with their lone loss coming against Houston in Week 2.
Rice is in its third year in the American Athletic Conference and was projected to finish in the bottom half of the conference in the media's preseason poll.
Kansas On SI's Take
These opponents aren't necessarily the worst draws possible, but Kansas is clearly hoping for more than a mid-tier bowl game this season. The Jayhawks nearly escaped Columbia with a win in the Border Showdown against Missouri and have taken care of business at home three times.
With the uncertainty surrounding the Big 12 this year, Lance Leipold's group could legitimately compete for a spot in the conference championship since they have one of the more favorable schedule draws.
Ultimately, the goal is to win the Big 12 and make a push for the College Football Playoff, but KU still has to prove itself against more competitive opponents before being considered on the same level as schools like Texas Tech, Iowa State, and TCU.