Final Kansas Injury Report: Multiple Key Jayhawks Expected to Return
Both the Kansas Jayhawks and West Virginia Mountaineers entered the week with several names on the availability report for the Big 12 Conference opener.
Since then, many of those players have been removed and deemed good to go for tonight's contest. This is what Friday's injury report looks like.
Kansas Football Injury Report vs. West Virginia
All of the key players who were listed as questionable or probable at the beginning of the week are now cleared, with the exception of safety Taylor Davis, who should still be able to suit up.
There were a few surprise additions earlier in the week, including starting running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. However, he has now been removed from the report, as have Dak Brinkley, Logan Brantley, Darrion Jones, and Jaden Nickens.
Perhaps the biggest news is that Bowling Green State transfer linebacker Joseph Sipp Jr. and Auburn transfer defensive tackle Gage Keys are not listed.
Sipp transferred over in the offseason after a strong 2024 campaign where he recorded 79 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 7.0 sacks. Keys previously played at KU in 2023 and finished with 21 tackles that year before heading to Auburn and eventually ending back up in Lawrence.
Both were expected to be key players on KU’s defensive unit, but did not appear in a game in nonconference play while they battled injuries. Their return gives KU a major boost up the middle against what should be a potent WVU rushing attack led by Tye Edwards.
West Virginia Availability Report
The Mountaineers will be without a few important targets for quarterback Nicco Marchiol, such as second-string tight end Jacob Barrick and wide receiver Preston Fox.
Fox is WVU's punt returner and has reeled in a pair of catches for 32 yards this season. Barrick, a Jacksonville State transfer, also has two catches on the season and is Grayson Barnes' backup.
Edwards should be good to go, and star linebacker Chase Wilson was removed from the report after being upgraded from questionable to probable earlier in the week.
Even if West Virginia doesn't have many players listed, it is worth noting that the Mountaineers already lost star running back Jahiem White for the season after his injury against Ohio.
Additionally, Kansas is coming off 13 days of rest following its bye week. WVU is just seven days removed from an emotional rivalry win over Pittsburgh in which it ran 90 offensive plays, a difference that should give the Jayhawks the advantage in the rest department tonight.