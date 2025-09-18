Kansas Football Injury Report: Daniel Hishaw, Joseph Sipp Among Top Names Listed
The Big 12 revealed shortly before the 2025 season that it would mandate schools to release availability reports of their injured players ahead of conference games to reduce gamesmanship and uncertainty for opposing teams.
With the Big 12 opener approaching for the Kansas Jayhawks and West Virginia Mountaineers, both teams unveiled their first reports of the campaign on Wednesday night.
Most of the names listed were not surprising for either squad, but there were a few that could play a significant factor leading into Saturday's contest.
Kansas Football Injury Report vs. West Virginia
Probable
LB Joseph Sipp Jr.
DE Dak Brinkley
RB Daniel Hishaw Jr.
LB Logan Brantley
S Darrion Jones
S Taylor Davis
WR Jaden Nickens
Questionable
LB Cole Mondi
Out
DE Dylan Brooks
CB Jameer Moore
RB Jack Schneider
OL David Abajian
DL Jason Strickland
TE Conlee Hovey
For players with a 'probable' designation, the most unanticipated name listed is Joseph Sipp Jr.
Fans have waited for the Bowling Green State transfer to make his Jayhawks debut for several weeks, and it appears that he is close to recovering from whatever injury was nagging him.
Starting running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. is a surprise addition, though there has been no indication that he is in jeopardy of missing KU's next game. His backfield mate Leshon Williams was not listed on the report despite missing Week 1 against Wagner.
Safety Taylor Davis (nine total tackles), defensive end Dak Brinkley (seven total tackles), and linebacker Logan Brantley (six total tackles and 0.5 sacks) are all probable.
No new names appeared among players with an 'out' designation. Defensive end Dylan Brooks is still out.
Head coach Lance Leipold had mentioned that wide receiver Cam Pickett was dealing with an ailment over the first few weeks, but he was not listed on the report, which is certainly an encouraging sign.
Another thing to note is that Gage Keys, an Auburn transfer who previously played at KU in 2023, was removed from the injury report entirely and should make his 2025 debut on Saturday. Expect the standout defensive tackle to make a meaningful difference up the middle against WVU's run-heavy offense.
There aren't any significant developments on West Virginia's end, either.
Star running back Jahiem White went down with a season-ending injury earlier this year, while his replacement Tye Edwards was given a 'probable' designation.
Additionally, former Colorado State linebacker Chase Wilson is questionable after missing last game against Pittsburgh.