Three Potential Transfer Portal Running Back Targets for Kansas

After Kansas lost Devin Neal to graduation a year ago, the Jayhawks severely missed his contributions in 2025. KU finished in the bottom half of the Big 12 in rushing yards per game, which was uncharacteristic for a Lance Leipold-coached squad since he arrived in Lawrence five years ago.



While Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams had their moments, the run game lacked creativity and was nowhere near as effective as it was with Neal.

Now that Hishaw and Williams have graduated and Harry Stewart III has entered the transfer portal, the coaching staff must go all in on adding a top running back this offseason. The backfield, as it stands, is extremely depleted and will be one of the top positions targeted in the portal.



There are several talented tailbacks currently available, and some of them could end up considering Kansas as a potential destination.

Transfer Portal RB Targets for Kansas Football

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold interacts with with individuals after his teams victory over the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

1. LJ Phillips Jr. (South Dakota)

Phillips appears to be one of the most realistic bellcow targets for the Jayhawks this offseason. Transferring from South Dakota, the 5-foot-9, 225-pound back is a Wichita native who attended Northwest High School.



He posted incredible numbers at the FCS level in 2025, rushing for 1,920 yards and 19 touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry. Given his local ties, Phillips fits the mold of a player who may not attract overwhelming attention from top-tier programs but could thrive at a next-tier school like Kansas.



With two years of eligibility remaining, he has the potential to be the next great runner in Lawrence.

2. Cam Edwards (UConn)

Following a four-year stint at UConn, Edwards officially entered the transfer portal after the Huskies' appearance in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. He was electric in 2025, finishing the season with 1,240 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 19 receptions.

UConn's Cam Edwards carries the ball during a game vs. Army in the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. | Jason Snow / The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently rated as the 33rd-best running back in the portal, Edwards is expected to draw interest from programs across the country. With just one year of eligibility remaining, he could serve as a stopgap option for the program while younger backs like Kory Amachree continue to develop.



3. Cam Cook (Jacksonville State)

Cook is a less realistic option for Leipold and Co., as he will likely draw interest from programs more prestigious than Kansas. Still, the FBS's leading rusher was unstoppable this season, totaling 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns on 295 carries.



Despite that production, he is only graded with an 87 transfer rating on 247 Sports, suggesting there is some skepticism about how his game will translate against higher-level competition.



Prior to his time at Jacksonville State, Cook spent two years at TCU, giving him prior Big 12 experience. It is possible he could be looking to return to the Midwest in 2026.