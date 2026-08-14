Five Observations From Lance Leipold’s Press Conference on Friday

On Friday, the Kansas football team practiced at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the first time during fall camp amid the ongoing renovations. It gave the Jayhawks a feel for how everything will look at the reduced-capacity Booth in 2026.

Following his team's morning session, head coach Lance Leipold held a press conference with the media for the first time since Monday. He touched on some interesting talking points as his squad prepares for the regular season, which begins on Sept. 4 against Long Island University.



In summary, here are five observations I gathered from his presser.

5. Safety Position Remains an Intriguing Spot

When asked about what position he's been watching the closest during camp, Leipold first mentioned the safety group. He noted that Georgia transfer Jaden Harris has not practiced the past few days due to an injury, allowing Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman to earn extra reps.

Former Louisville standout Corey Gordon is another player who's expected to take a lot of snaps at strong safety. However, Cummings-Coleman appears to be a name to monitor. Leipold singled out the safeties as an "intriguing" spot due to the level of competitiveness throughout the unit.

4. One True Freshman Who Could Surprisingly Play

You might be surprised to learn who Leipold labeled the most consistent nickel corner on the entire team. It wasn't any of the transfers the team acquired in the offseason, but rather true freshman Trey Brown.

That might not be a name KU fans are too familiar with because he's only a true freshman who was a 3-star prospect and the No. 116 corner in the country in the 2026 graduating class, according to 247 Sports. Leipold noted that he's been taking the coaches' lessons and asking questions constantly.



This development appears to be a combination of Brown standing out with his talent and benefiting from being one of the healthiest players in the room. Leipold said earlier this week that the cornerback group's health has been a concern lately.

He admitted that Brown is not someone he saw playing nickel as a true freshman, or someone he even thought had a future at nickel. But now, the Jayhawks may have no other choice but to preserve his redshirt due to health constraints and the fact that he's gotten to know the system better than anybody while others have been out.

3. Expect a Massive Leap From This Returning Sophomore

Last season, Chattanooga transfer Leroy Harris III led the team in total sacks. However, Leipold feels that a new player could emerge as the team's best pass rusher.



He said there's a good chance that redshirt sophomore Dak Brinkley is the best edge rusher the Jayhawks have this season.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dakyus Brinkley (9) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brinkley has always been a high-potential player, ranking as the second-best recruit the Jayhawks added in the Class of 2024, but he appears to be making significant strides this offseason and could blossom into the player he was thought to be coming out of high school.

2. Offensive Line Is Far From Set in Stone

A huge takeaway from today's press conference is that the offensive line spots are still very much up in the air.

Leipold named DeAndre Harper, who's entering his second year at KU after transferring from Northwest Missouri State, as a player the coaching staff will find "hard to keep off the field." The 6-foot-6, 320-pound monster can play either inside or outside according to Leipold, and could have a significant role on the line this season.



The staff has also been testing Amir Herring at center this offseason while rotating Texas transfer Connor Stroh at both guard spots. If Herring were to start at center, it would leave a four-man competition between Stroh, Harper, Tavake Tuikolovatu, and Kasen Carpenter for the two guard spots.

Left tackle Calvin Clements and right tackle Nick Morrow appear to have the most secure jobs on the line, but second-year Tulsa transfer Jack Tanner is still making a push for playing time as the swing tackle.

1. CB Is Biggest Position Group Question Remaining

Leipold pinpointed the cornerback room as the most uncertain position heading into the season. Outside of Jalen Todd, who he says has stood out during camp, nobody has really emerged as the clear CB2 or CB3.



Austin Alexander has eased his way into camp while working his way back from surgery he underwent in the spring. Syeed Gibbs, Roman Pearson, and Jahlil Hurley are the other players competing for snaps at boundary corner.

The secondary struggled mightily a year ago, making Leipold's concerns even more notable. If the Jayhawks haven't solved their issues in the defensive backfield, it could once again become one of the biggest weaknesses on this team.

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