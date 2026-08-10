Three Returning Breakout Candidates for Kansas Football in 2026

While the Kansas football program had an eventful offseason in the transfer portal, it is also relying on several returning contributors to step up and break out in the upcoming season. The Jayhawks have several question marks at some positions, and certain position groups are still in the midst of a battle.



Several KU returners are poised to have a big season in 2026. These are three breakout candidates for the Jayhawks who played on the team last season.

3. TE Carson Bruhn

After losing Boden Groen and DeShawn Hanika last season, a new tight end must step into the security blanket role for whoever starts at quarterback for KU. The most likely candidate to receive targets at tight end is redshirt sophomore Carson Bruhn.



The 6-foot-6, 260-pound monster caught five passes for 55 yards last year and primarily served in a blocking role. However, he is an underrated pass catcher and has the size to be an every-down player in run or pass formations.

This will be his third year with the Jayhawks, and he was one of the top prospects out of Iowa when he came out of high school. Bruhn is a sneaky candidate to be one of the most impactful players on the offense.

2. CB Jalen Todd

Jalen Todd is another returning player who could take a major step forward in 2026. Todd was pretty effective for the Jayhawks last season, finishing with 44 tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

He certainly wasn't solely responsible for KU's passing game struggles, and now he has another year of experience working with defensive coordinator DK McDonald. Todd has quickly grown more comfortable in his system and is continuing to learn as he heads into another season in Lawrence.

Kansas football junior cornerback Jalen Todd (1) warms up during practice at the University of Kansas on Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Todd and Austin Alexander are expected to receive reps at each boundary corner spot, but there will be much more urgency this time around. Last year, the Jayhawks didn't have many other options behind them, but transfers Roman Pearson and Elijah Cannon will now be competing for snaps as well. That should prevent Todd from becoming complacent and force him to continue improving.

1. DE Leroy Harris III

After earning FCS Freshman All-American honors at Chattanooga in 2024, Harris transferred to Kansas and immediately became one of the most productive players on the defensive line. He played in all 12 games last season and led the Jayhawks with 4.5 sacks, adding 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and eight pass breakups.



Now entering his second season at Kansas, Harris has a chance to turn into one of the best defensive linemen at the Power 4 level. He has the strength and athleticism to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, and his ability to consistently get into the backfield makes him one of the most important players on this defense.