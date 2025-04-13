Former Jayhawk Wide Receiver Scores First Professional Touchdown
Kwamie Lassiter II hadn't scored a touchdown in years. Almost three-and-a-half to be more specific. But that all changed for the former Jayhawk wide receiver on Saturday when he scored his first professional touchdown for the Memphis Showboats in the United Football League.
But Lassiter's touchdown catch and run wasn't his only highlight against the Houston Roughnecks. Lassiter II also caught a pass for a two-point conversion and finished with a game-high six receptions and 79 receiving yards.
Not bad, especially for a guy who's playing in a new league, let alone his third game. The bad news? Lassiter II and the Showboats lost, 18-17, and still haven't won a game.
It's been a long journey for Lassiter II, but his hopes of hopping back on an NFL roster are looking brighter. Lassiter II spent two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals -- mostly on the practice squad -- in 2023 and 2024 after going undrafted out of Kansas in 2022. Lassitter dressed for two games in his two seasons with the Bengals, totaling one reception for two yards before getting released in August.
And don't be surprised if you continue to hear about Lassiter II - or his last name.
Lassiter's younger brother Darius has entered the NFL Draft after having a solid year at BYU -- 45 catches for 703 yards and four touchdowns -- and has a chance of catching on with an NFL team, even if he goes undrafted like his big brother.
As for catching their father, Kwamie Lassiter, well let's not go there. At least not yet. Lassiter played 10 seasons in the NFL as a safety and is most known for intercepting an NFL-record -tying four passes in a single game.