Former Kansas Football Cornerback Challenges Superstar NFL Wide Receiver
Ex-Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant was easily one of the biggest snubs from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite playing four exceptional seasons in Lawrence and starring at the East–West Shrine Bowl, the former Jayhawk watched 257 picks go by without hearing his name called.
After being signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Bryant has caught the attention of many people in the organization and has a solid chance of making the opening 53-man roster.
When asked which NFL wide receiver he is looking forward to guarding the most, the Alabama native named Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja’Marr Chase.
Bryant is known for his trash-talking on the field and never backs down from an opportunity. After all, that is the mentality most cornerbacks at the next level need to have in order to be successful.
He didn’t technically “call out” Chase per se, but he certainly invited the challenge of guarding the four-time Pro Bowl selection.
Chase has been one of the most dominant wideouts in recent league history since arriving in the pros. He is coming off a 2024 season where he caught 127 passes, reeled in 1,708 receiving yards, and scored 17 touchdowns, all NFL highs.
In fact, Chase and Kansas hold some faint memories from years ago. He was pledged to the Jayhawks for just eight days in February 2017 under head coach David Beaty before decommitting and going on to have a legendary career at LSU.
Bryant may not be cut out to guard a receiver of Chase’s caliber as a rookie, but it is evident that his confidence has not wavered despite going undrafted.