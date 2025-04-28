Kansas Star Cornerback Cobee Bryant Finally Has an NFL Home
Cobee Bryant took it personally that he wasn't selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Not only did the former Kansas Jayhawk defensive back keep track of how many cornerbacks were picked, but he also tweeted about it.
Fortunately, Bryant didn't have to wait all that long to ink up with an NFL team. The Evergreen, Ala., native signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded on Saturday.
The All-American is the only Kansas Jayhawk to be named First Team All-Big 12 in three straight seasons and started multiple games in each of his four seasons at Kansas.
Bryant led the Jayhawks with seven pass breakups in his final year and a junior in 2023 Bryant tied for the team lead with four interceptions and was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List and the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List.
Bryant still has a long road ahead of him, but this is a good pairing for both Bryant and the Falcons.
Falcons head coach Vance Joseph is a defensive coach who specializes in defensive backs, so assume he was 100% involved in Atlanta signing Bryant.
A strong training camp is key for Bryant, and if he performs well, expect to see him on the field come preseason. He's good enough to be an instant playmaker, and now he has a huge chip on his shoulder.
And an NFL home.