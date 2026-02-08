Super Bowl LX: Which Kansas Jayhawks Alumni Will Be Featured?

Today is Super Bowl Sunday, where the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will compete in the 60th Big Game of all time at Levi's Stadium. The rematch comes a little over a decade after the Patriots famously secured a game-winning interception at the goal line, winning thanks to the heroics of Malcolm Butler.



Believe it or not, a pair of former Kansas Jayhawks have an opportunity to claim a Super Bowl ring today. Even more impressively, both are rookies who played at KU just one year ago.

Only 19 Jayhawk alumni have won a Super Bowl before, so history could be made tonight. If the Seahawks come out victorious, a pair of offensive linemen on Seattle would be representing the university.

Kansas Jayhawks in Super Bowl LX: Bryce Cabeldue & Logan Brown

Repping the University of Kansas today will be Bryce Cabeldue and Logan Brown, who started opposite each other on the outside of KU's offensive line in 2024.



Cabeldue was a four-year starter with the Jayhawks, beginning his collegiate career in 2020 and eventually starting at right tackle for three consecutive years. In 2024, he transitioned to left tackle and anchored a very strong offensive line.

He was the second of two Jayhawks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, going No. 192 overall in the sixth round to Seattle. Cabeldue stuck with the team for the entire season and played 24 offensive snaps across eight games. However, he suffered a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve ahead of the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago.

Brown was another key player at KU, committing in 2023 after transferring from Wisconsin. The former 5-star high school prospect thrived with the Jayhawks and earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in 2024.



Although the 24-year-old went undrafted, he signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings. He was later released from Minnesota's practice squad before being signed by the Cleveland Browns and eventually landing on Seattle's practice squad.

The Seahawks released him multiple times but re-signed him in December and have kept him on the practice squad since, though he is unlikely to be on the active roster for the game.

As mentioned, only 19 Jayhawks have won a Super Bowl before, which would make Cabeldue and Brown the 20th and 21st to do so all-time. They would also be the first Jayhawks since Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib 10 years ago to win a Super Bowl together on the same team.



Of course, that outcome can only happen if Seattle comes out victorious. For fans without a rooting interest in the game, the Seahawks may be the best choice if you are a Jayhawk fan.