Former Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Makes History in First Tampa Bay Buccaneers Start

For the first time in nearly four decades, a former Kansas football quarterback has started a game at the NFL level, and it’s become one of the most inspirational stories thus far of the 2026-27 NFL season.

The man behind that inspirational story is former Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, who earned his first NFL start of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in their game at home versus the Green Bay Packers. Daniels assumed the role after starter Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.

Daniels finished the game 19-of-27 passing for 148 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also rushed for 55 yards on eight carries (6.9 yards per carry) in the narrow 17-14 loss.

It was the first NFL start by a former KU quarterback since 1987 when Frank Seurer suited up as starter for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even more impressive is the fact that Daniels became the first rookie quarterback to start in the NFL this season after entering the league as an undrafted free agent and working his way up to become No. 2 on the depth chart for the Bucs following a series of impressive preseason performances. He beat out all 10 rookie quarterbacks who were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the start, Daniels became the first undrafted rookie ever to start a game at quarterback in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history. He also became the first undrafted rookie quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to start a game in Week 4 or earlier.

An undrafted rookie quarterback making a start – especially this early in the season – is incredibly rare and a testament to the type of player that Daniels is. His hard work and relentless determination continue to serve him well.

Daniels has often expressed his pride for having played at KU, but on Sunday, that pride could be felt throughout Jayhawk nation for what he had accomplished. The best part? His story is just beginning.

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