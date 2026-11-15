Kansas Football Keeps Bowl Dreams Alive with Win Over West Virginia

The Kansas Jayhawks’ chances of reaching postseason play are still very much alive after KU put on a dominating performance against West Virginia on their home field on Saturday.

KU defeated the Mountaineers by a final score of 37-14. It was just the second win ever for the Kansas football program in Morgantown – the last one coming in 2022 when former quarterback Jalon Daniels led the Jayhawks to an overtime win 55-42. KU is now 4-11 all-time versus West Virginia.

The win brings KU to 4-6 on the season, which means they are just two wins away from bowl eligibility – something that’s alluded them each of the past two seasons. The problem is there are only two games remaining for the Jayhawks and the wins won’t come easily.

Next up for Kansas is No. 10 BYU. The Jayhawks are 2-0 versus BYU since they joined the Big 12 and 3-0 versus BYU all time, but this year’s Cougars team is the best they’ve faced in the last three years. They’re a contender for this year’s Big 12 title and could earn themselves a spot in the College Football Playoff.

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The last opponent of the year for the Jayhawks is No. 25 Oklahoma State on the road in Stillwater. The Cowboys are 6-3 this year and have been one of the biggest surprises in the Big 12 this season.

KU has no one to blame but themselves for being in the position of having to win both of their last two games to reach a bowl game. They blew fourth-quarter leads in consecutive weeks against TCU and UCF, they couldn’t beat a bad K-State team in Manhattan, and they failed to beat a mediocre Arizona State game when the two faced off in London.

The chances have been there for the Jayhawks this season. They’re better than their record suggests. But now, they’ll need their two best efforts of the year if they hope to salvage what has otherwise been another disappointing season.

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