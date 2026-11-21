The Carolina Panthers are 4-5 this season, but they're still in first place in the NFC South. Unfortunately for the Baltimore Ravens, they aren't as lucky to play in a bad division, sitting firmly in last place in the AFC South with a 4-6 record.

The two teams will face each other in Week 11 action, with one of the two teams destined to walk away with a fifth win.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find three of my favorite player props for this interconference duel. Let's dive into them.

Ravens vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Bryce Young OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+106)

Derrick Henry UNDER 67.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Jalen Coker Anytime Touchdown (+240)

Bryce Young OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+106)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, Bryce Young to throw an interception came in as my No. 10-ranked prop for this week:

Bryce Young has thrown six interceptions this season, but if his bad throw numbers are any indication, more interceptions are in his future. He has the seventh-highest "bad throw" rate amongst NFL quarterbacks this season at 17.0%. That leads me to believe that there's some value on him at plus-money to throw a pick on Sunday against the Ravens' defense.

Derrick Henry UNDER 67.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Derrick Henry might finally be washed. He is averaging a measly 3.8 yards per carry this season, and not only that, but the Ravens are starting to limit his carries. After having 23+ carries in four of the Ravens' first five games, he hasn't surpassed 17 carries in five straight starts. If that trend continues, I don't think he'll get enough carries to go over this number, let alone be effective enough.

Jalen Coker Anytime Touchdown (+240)

Jalen Coker has just as many receiving touchdowns as Tetaiora McMillan this season, with three, but despite that being the case, his odds are significantly longer. That makes him a solid value play as him being the clear No. 2 option in this passing game. The Ravens' secondary hasn't been good this season, ranking 20th in opponent dropback EPA.

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