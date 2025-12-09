Former Kansas RB Devin Neal Making His Mark with the New Orleans Saints

One of the most decorated and beloved former running backs in Kansas football history is starting to get his first real taste of NFL action.

On Sunday, Devin Neal had his best performance of his young career for the New Orleans Saints’ in their road win versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 24-20.

Neal accounted for 84 total yards in the victory with one catch for 14 yards and 70 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries. It was easily the most yards of the season for Neal, and the touchdown was the first of his NFL career.

The touchdown was called by fellow KU alum Kevin Harlan.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore had nothing but good things to say about his young tailback following the win.

“I love Devin,” Moore said. “I think he’s been awesome – just the way he prepares and the way he’s always ready to play. I love his energy. I love his juice.”

On the season, Neal has now accumulated 178 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in nine games. He’s also acted as the team’s kick returner at times with 152 yards on seven attempts – good for a 21.7-yard average per return.

Neal hadn’t seen much playing time as a rookie up until November when he started to finally get more touches on offense. His numbers were minor until taking over as the lead back when starting running back Alvin Kamara went down due to a knee and ankle sprain he suffered in the Week 12 matchup versus Atlanta.

Since then, Neal has made the most of his opportunity by averaging 76 total yards through two games to go along with his touchdown against the Bucs.

Neal was drafted by the Saints in the sixth round with the No. 184 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, which many thought was too low for the former Kansas star. Now, he may be proving those people right.

It’s unclear how much longer Kamara will be out, especially considering the Saints have already been eliminated from this year’s playoffs. But with what Neal has shown the past few weeks, it will be hard to keep him off the field even if Kamara does return this season.