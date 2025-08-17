Former Kansas Wide Receiver Quentin Skinner Shines in Second NFL Preseason Game
Last week, we mentioned how Quentin Skinner could be a name to watch moving forward for the New York Jets after hauling in a nice 26-yard reception against the Green Bay Packers in his NFL Preseason debut. And guess what? We were right.
Skinner saw more action this week and made the most of it, hauling in four passes for 46 yards and his first NFL touchdown. I know, I know. It's only the preseason. But still pretty cool, especially for a guy who went undrafted and is in a battle for a Week 1 roster spot.
And of all four catches Skinner made, this touchdown snag was by far the best. Full extension with one hand. If that doesn't impress you, I don't know what will.
Skinner's 6-foot-5 frame makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs, and he showed that here.
As we mentioned last week, Skinner isn't a guy who's going to catch a ton of passes or wow you with his route-running skills, but his ability to high-point balls in the red zone and consistently win one-on-one matchups makes him an enticing player for the Jets.
Expect to see Skinner play some more next week in the Jets' final preseason game and ultimately make the team's season-opening roster.
However, Skinner wasn't the only former Jayhawk to see the field on Saturday. Former KU quarterback Jason Bean received his first snaps under center for Indianapolis on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers after not playing in the Colts' preseason opener last week against the Baltimore Ravens.
Bean played in the Colts' final offensive series, which resulted in a turnover on downs. However, he did complete 3-of-7 pass attempts for 37 yards and picked up a pair of first downs.
Unfortunately, Bean's chances of beating out rookie quarterback Riley Leonard for the third-string job aren't looking too good. Leonard played much better in his second preseason game and has gotten a lot more snaps than Bean.
Bean's best shot of sticking with the Colts is via the practice squad, which is what happened last year. But who knows, maybe another NFL team will scoop Bean up if the Colts choose to part ways with him.
If not, Bean's best chances of playing professionally are probably in the United Football League (UFL). Bean was drafted No. 1 overall by the Memphis Showboats in the 2024 UFL Draft but has never played in a game for the club.
Unfortunately, it's probably just a matter of time — maybe even days — before Bean's NFL days come to an end.