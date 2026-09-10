How To Watch Kansas Football vs Missouri in 2026 Border Showdown

Kansas and Missouri football are set to square off in the Border War rivalry tomorrow night. The matchup was renewed a year ago, with the Tigers coming out victorious in Columbia.



For those planning to tune into the contest, here is all the information you need to know leading up to kickoff.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri Football

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs the ball during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 23 Missouri Tigers (1-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)

No. 23 Missouri Tigers (1-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) What: Second regular season game for both teams

Second regular season game for both teams When: Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m. CT

Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m. CT Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (32,000) in Lawrence, KS.

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (32,000) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: FOX (To access link, CLICK HERE)

FOX (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sideline reporter)

Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sideline reporter) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas is coming off a 52-6 win over Long Island in Week 1 in which it totaled over 600 offensive yards. The Jayhawks revamped their offense this offseason, losing Jalon Daniels to graduation but rehiring Andy Kotelnicki to call plays. Missouri obliterated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14 to kick off the campaign and moved up two spots in the AP Top 25.

Kansas is coming off a 52-6 win over Long Island in Week 1 in which it totaled over 600 offensive yards. The Jayhawks revamped their offense this offseason, losing Jalon Daniels to graduation but rehiring Andy Kotelnicki to call plays. Missouri obliterated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14 to kick off the campaign and moved up two spots in the AP Top 25. Series history: Missouri leads the all-time series by a slim margin, though the two schools officially report their respective records differently due to a disputed game in 1960 that KU won but was ordered to forfeit. KU's official records have the Tigers winning the series 57-55-9 after last year's win.

Meet the Coaches

Sep 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz is seen during the game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri: Drinkwitz came away victorious in his first and only meeting with Kansas a year ago. He has spent the last seven seasons in Columbia after getting his first head coaching opportunity at Appalachian State.

Drinkwitz came away victorious in his first and only meeting with Kansas a year ago. He has spent the last seven seasons in Columbia after getting his first head coaching opportunity at Appalachian State. Lance Leipold, Kansas: Entering his sixth year at the helm in Lawrence, Leipold holds a 28-35 record with the Jayhawks. This could be one of, if not the biggest, wins for Kansas during his tenure.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.