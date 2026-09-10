How To Watch Kansas Football vs Missouri in 2026 Border Showdown
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Kansas and Missouri football are set to square off in the Border War rivalry tomorrow night. The matchup was renewed a year ago, with the Tigers coming out victorious in Columbia.
For those planning to tune into the contest, here is all the information you need to know leading up to kickoff.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri Football
- Who: No. 23 Missouri Tigers (1-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)
- What: Second regular season game for both teams
- When: Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m. CT
- Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (32,000) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: FOX (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- TV announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sideline reporter)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas is coming off a 52-6 win over Long Island in Week 1 in which it totaled over 600 offensive yards. The Jayhawks revamped their offense this offseason, losing Jalon Daniels to graduation but rehiring Andy Kotelnicki to call plays. Missouri obliterated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14 to kick off the campaign and moved up two spots in the AP Top 25.
- Series history: Missouri leads the all-time series by a slim margin, though the two schools officially report their respective records differently due to a disputed game in 1960 that KU won but was ordered to forfeit. KU's official records have the Tigers winning the series 57-55-9 after last year's win.
Meet the Coaches
- Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri: Drinkwitz came away victorious in his first and only meeting with Kansas a year ago. He has spent the last seven seasons in Columbia after getting his first head coaching opportunity at Appalachian State.
- Lance Leipold, Kansas: Entering his sixth year at the helm in Lawrence, Leipold holds a 28-35 record with the Jayhawks. This could be one of, if not the biggest, wins for Kansas during his tenure.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04