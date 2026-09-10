Three Key Storylines to Monitor in Border Showdown Between Kansas and Missouri

The Border Showdown is one day away from kicking off. It will mark the second time Kansas and Missouri have faced off on the gridiron since the Tigers departed for the SEC, and they won't play again until 2031.

Last year, the Jayhawks fell 42-31 to the Tigers in Columbia. They'll be looking to change their fortunes with this year's game being played in Lawrence.



As one of college athletics' most heated and deep-rooted rivalries, these two enemies should put on a show in front of the crowd under the Friday night lights. Keep an eye out for these three storylines entering the contest.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs for a touchdown against Kansas Jayhawks safety Taylor Davis (27) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Both Teams Dealing With Unfortunate Injuries

Both schools are dealing with significant injuries as this showdown nears, though Missouri's is a bit more concerning. The Tigers will likely be without superstar running back Ahmad Hardy for the second consecutive game as he recovers from a gunshot wound he sustained in the offseason.

On KU's side, linebacker transfer Bam Crouch has been designated as 'doubtful' due to an upper-body injury he suffered in the first quarter of last week's win. Wide receiver Cam Pickett, who finished second on the squad in receiving yards a year ago, is considered a game-time decision with a knee injury that held him out of the opener.



Although Hardy's absence stings for Missouri, the Tigers will get star left tackle Cayden Green back to protect the quarterback's blind side. In Hardy's place, Jamal Roberts will continue to receive the bulk of the carries.

2. The Booth’s First Marquee Game in a While

Kansas played its home games during the 2024 season at Children's Mercy Park and Arrowhead Stadium. Last year, the Jayhawks returned to the Booth, albeit in a limited capacity.



As the stadium continues Phase II of its construction this year, this will arguably be the biggest game held in Lawrence since the renovations began. Granted, the Jayhawks did host the Sunflower Showdown against K-State a year ago, but the excitement around the team had already been sucked out of the fanbase by a poor start to the year.

Sep 4, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the field still under construction prior to a game between the LIU Sharks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of whether it is a packed house, KU's fans need to bring the momentum tomorrow night. There will undoubtedly be a ton of MU supporters crossing state lines to make their way to the game, so it is pivotal for the Jayhawk faithful to make themselves heard and foster a loud environment.

1. Battle of Two Inexperienced Quarterbacks

The biggest storyline going into the game is how each team's inexperienced quarterback will fare in this bitter rivalry matchup. Neither Kansas' Isaiah Marshall nor Missouri's Austin Simmons has experienced a game with this much at stake.



Simmons, an Ole Miss transfer, is a southpaw who only took 118 career dropbacks before transferring to Columbia. He performed well in his debut with the Tigers, completing 17 of 19 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns. Marshall's first collegiate start was also impressive, but it's important to note that both quarterbacks were playing against FCS-caliber defenses.

Kansas QB Isaiah Marshall against LIU on Friday:



🎯 14/19

💪 246 Passing Yards

🙌 2 TDs



The Jayhawks host #23 Mizzou on Friday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fJkpYDfagR — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) September 9, 2026

A game of this magnitude is an entirely different animal. In moments like these, young quarterbacks can get flustered and succumb to the pressure. We'll see if either of these players does that when they take the field tomorrow.

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